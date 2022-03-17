ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, MI

Registration open for Junior/Senior League baseball

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 2 days ago

Registration is still open for Midland Northeast/Fraternal Northwest Junior League and Senior League baseball. The leagues are open to all players aged 13-16 who live within the city limits or who attend school within the city limits.

The season runs from May through the end of June, and cost to register is $125 per player.

Registration runs through the end of March and can be complete online at https://club.bluesombrero.com/midlandjrsrll

For more information, contact Angela Harcek at harceka@gmail.com or at (616) 822-9655.

