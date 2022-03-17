ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Password Sharing: What Is Netflix Charging to Share Passwords? What Is The New Subscribers Rate?

By Abby Monteil
 2 days ago
Sharing Netflix passwords could become a thing of the past. This week, Variety reported that the streamer is launching a test that will allow primary account holders pay an additional fee for users outside their households, in hopes of cracking down on illegal password sharing.

This option would let account owners cut down on Netflix costs by asking friends and/or family members to chip in for their share of the account.

“Accounts are being shared between households – impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members,” Netflix director of product innovation Chengyi Long wrote in a recent blog post. “So for the last year we’ve been working on ways to enable members who share outside their household to do so easily and securely, while also paying a bit more.”

Confused? Concerned? Don’t be! Here’s everything to know about Netflix’s password sharing test feature:

WHEN WILL NETFLIX START CHARGING TO SHARE PASSWORDS?

The streamer is set to launch its latest test feature in the next few weeks.

WHERE IS NETFLIX CURRENTLY TESTING PASSWORD SHARING CHARGES?

Netflix is currently testing the feature in Chile, Costa Rica, and Peru.

WILL NETFLIX CHARGE TO SHARE PASSWORDS IN THE US?

We don’t know yet! Right now, there’s no word as to whether this test will actually be used outside those three country.

WHAT IS NETFLIX CHARGING TO SHARE PASSWORDS? WHAT IS THE NEW SUBSCRIBERS RATE?

Adding a sub-member costs roughly $2.99 USD.

ARE THERE ANY OTHER TEST FEATURES?

Netflix also plans to test the ability to let subscribers transfer user profiles to new accounts. If you’re fed up with a password moocher, this is the feature for you!

