Lizzo’s colorful dress draws ‘Home Depot color sample’ comparisons

By Margaret Abrams
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCRIv_0ei1sUxL00
Lizzo boards a private plane in her seemingly Pantone-inspired ensemble. lizzobeeating/Instagram

All the rumors are true: Lizzo’s sassy multicolored minidress would fit right in at Home Depot.

The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker wore a rainbow-hued frock, leggings and matching booties by D.Haleter to deliver her keynote address at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, over the weekend.

But while departing on her private jet Wednesday, the star wrote on Instagram of her look, “Somebody said I look like the Home Depot color sample 😩— bye.”

“A sexy home depot sample,” one commenter clarified, while another wrote, “Is that a bad thing? It’s the best part of the hardware store!”

Drag queen Manila Luzon called Lizzo a “PANTONE® Princess,” while designer Julian Woodhouse reassured her, “Home Depot could never.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gXfNR_0ei1sUxL00
Lizzo gave the keynote address at SXSW in the colorful getup.

Styled by Jason Rembert, the singer completed her look with hoop earrings from Kendra Scott, who started her business in Austin.

The 33-year-old Grammy winner’s SXSW speech marked a full-circle moment for the star, as her family moved to Texas when she was 10. While on stage, she talked to Angela Yee about body image, societal expectations and Texas politics.

“I don’t think society has seen the value in bigger bodies,” she said, later elaborating on her complicated feelings towards her home state. “I’m proud to rep Houston, but I’m not proud to rep Texan politics right now. There are very regressive laws being passed.”

She also called for politicians to “mind your business” and “stay out of my body.”

Lizzo performed during SXSW as well, ditching her Pantone ensemble for a gold bodysuit and a baby blue faux fur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PBqLM_0ei1sUxL00
Lizzo poses in her painterly look.

The “Juice” crooner recently sounded off on modern beauty ideals during an interview with People.

“I think I have a really hot body! I’m a body icon, and I’m embracing that more and more every day,” she told the outlet. “It may not be one person’s ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone’s ideal, but she’s a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard.”

And in addition to being a body icon herself, Lizzo’s also a cartoon icon, as she’s set to guest-star on Disney+’s “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

