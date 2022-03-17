ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Schwartz blames himself for failed marriage to Katie Maloney

By Caroline Blair
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Schwartz accepted that he was to blame for the end of his marriage.

Schwartz shut down rumors that his close friendship with business partner Tom Sandoval had anything to do with his breakup from Katie Maloney.

“No, no that’s all on me,” he told a photographer at a Home Depot in LA on Wednesday according to E! News. “I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me.”

Schwartz, Sandoval and Maloney have had a complicated dynamic over the years, with Schwartz often debating whose side to take in arguments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NwZ1_0ei1sT4c00
Tom Schwartz revealed that there’s nobody else to blame but himself for his breakup with Katie Maloney.

Last season, Maloney expressed interest in getting involved with Schwartz and Sandoval’s new bar, and when Sandoval didn’t love the idea, Schwartz agreed with him.

Two years prior, Sandoval called Maloney a “bully” during an explosive argument, leading Schwartz to have a conversation with Sandoval about being more respectful towards his wife.

On Wednesday, the reality star, 39, called the separation “complicated,” but added that he was doing “OK.”

“Of course I’m sad, but, you know, we still love each other very much,” Schwartz said.

The former Bravo couple shocked fans when they announced their breakup after 12 years together on Monday night. They each posted heartfelt statements to Instagram sharing the news, but neither of them specified what made them call it off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOULZ_0ei1sT4c00
Schwartz dubbed the separation “complicated.”

“It’s complicated, obviously,” Schwartz explained. “But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated.”

Schwartz also said that they’re still trying to figure out the plan if “Vanderpump Rules” gets renewed for Season 10.

“I don’t know what the future of the show holds,” he said. “I’m always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I’m doing OK. I’m staying busy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ps8aD_0ei1sT4c00
Schwartz, who was also photographed still wearing his wedding ring, said that he’s doing “OK.”

On the same day, Schwartz was photographed still wearing his gold wedding band despite announcing their separation the night before.

“Katie & I are separating,” Schwartz wrote in a lengthy Instagram statement. “I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful. Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song.”

Schwartz also revealed that it was Maloney’s decision to end their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yDjrg_0ei1sT4c00
Schwartz explained that Maloney was the one to call things off.

“This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose,” Maloney, 35, wrote in a separate statement. “We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship. Although we may be on different paths we will continue to love and support one another’s happiness.”

Schwartz and Maloney began dating in September 2010 and got married in August 2016. After losing their marriage license, they legally wed in Las Vegas in July 2019.

