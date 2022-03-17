ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When Will New Episodes of 'South Park' Season 25 Premiere?

By Kayla Cobb
Did you catch the latest episode of South Park? You should have savored it, because this is the last one we’ll be seeing for a while. At the beginning of Season 25, Comedy Central announced that it would be airing six episodes instead of the series’ typical 10.

So what’s the deal? Are we getting more episodes in Season 25? If so, when will they air? And what’s the deal with the South Park concert? We know you have questions, and we have them too. Here’s what we know about the future of South Park so far.

Will There Be More Episodes in South Park Season 25?

That’s the thing: we don’t know. At the beginning of the year, Comedy Central announced six episodes for Season 25. We don’t know if this will be six out of 10 or just six altogether. But because “Credigree Weed St. Patrick’s Day Special” felt more like a mid-season episode than a finale, it feels probable that there will be more episodes this season.

When Will New Episodes of South Park Premiere?

That’s another unknown. This season was the first to ever premiere in February. Ever since Season 17, new episodes have premiered in September. So what does this mean for the show’s future?

Once again, we can’t really say. South Park could add new episodes to Season 25 in a few months or even in the fall. Episode 6 could have marked the end of this season, meaning we’ll have to wait until next year for new episodes. And when Season 26 comes around, we don’t know if it’ll premiere in the winter, spring, summer, or fall. It’s fitting that Matt Stone and Trey Parker’s always unexpected comedy would be shrouded in mystery.

Will There Be a South Park Season 26?

Yes. That’s one of the few questions we can answer confidently. Last year, South Park the series was renewed through Season 30. This cartoon isn’t going anywhere.

What Is South Park: The 25th Anniversary Concert?

As you can tell from what season we’re on, this is a big year for South Park. And they’re celebrating it in a major way. This summer, Comedy Central is bringing fans a concert headlined by Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Primus, and Ween. The celebration will take place at the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre on Wednesday, August 10. Tickets can be found here.

“We’re so excited to go home and play at Red Rocks, a place that’s been known for hosting the most legendary artists and musicians. Until now,” said co-creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in a press release.

