Heather Rae Young is on the mend after vocal cord surgery

By Leah Bitsky
Page Six
 2 days ago
Heather Rae Young shared an update with fans after undergoing vocal cord surgery. heatherraeyoung/Instagram

Heather Rae Young is “on the road to recovery” after undergoing vocal cord surgery.

“Hard to believe less than 24 hours ago I was soaking in the sun by the water in Cabo, and now I’m laying in bed recovering from vocal chord [sic] surgery 🤕,” the “Selling Sunset” star, 34, wrote in a post to Instagram Wednesday.

“Grateful to have such good doctors, amazing husband taking care of me, and all of my sweet friends for sending me flowers!! I appreciate all of the love from all of you during this time.”

In her post, Young included photos from her time in Mexico as well as a picture of her lying in a hospital bed and another posing at home wrapped in a blanket post-op next to flowers she got from her loved ones.

“It was a long time coming for me as I’ve been battling vocal stress for years,” she wrote. “After resting for 3 months I was never going to be 100% so surgery was my only route.”

The Netflix personality added, “Some may have noticed…my voice issues when watching #Sellingsunset and #flipping101 but on the road to recovery ❤️‍🩹.”

On her Instagram Story, she noted that “everything went very well” and she is just “very sleepy” and has “some pain” in her throat.

The “Selling Sunset” star posted several snaps from her hospital bed.

Young’s “Selling Sunset” co-stars flocked to the comments section to send their love as she gets her strength back.

“Hoping for a speedy recovery for you! 💗,” Mary Fitzgerald wrote.

“Get better soon.❤️,” Jason Oppenheim commented.

“Love you so much! Get well soon! ❤️💖🌸🌺❤️,” Davina Potratz added.

“Awww love you!!!!😍😍😍,” Emma Hernan wrote.

Young let her Instagram followers know that the procedure was a success.

Young’s husband, Tarek El Moussa, also commented on the post, writing, “Always so cute!❤️.”

Amid her vocal stress struggles, Young has also been seeing a doctor to navigate a bumpy fertility journey with 40-year-old El Moussa.

The real estate agent has been documenting her egg freezing process, sharing that while at first she did not receive very good news, she ended up retrieving more eggs than expected during her latest go.

Young said she has struggled with vocal stress for years.

Young has been open about wanting to have children with El Moussa, telling People last year, “To create something with him, that’s ours, together … I feel I would regret it if I didn’t. So we’re open to it.”

She and the “Flip or Flop” star married in October 2021 after two years of dating.

She and husband Tarek El Moussa have been trying to have children together.

El Moussa shares two kids — Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6 — with his ex-wife, Christina Haack, whom he divorced in January 2018.

Young has a very close relationship with El Moussa’s children and has even referred to herself as their “bonus mom.”

“Never knew what it was like to feel this much love and joy before these babies came into my life. ♥️,” she wrote on Instagram in July 2021, adding, “They’re our number one priority no matter what and I really don’t think there’s anything more special than seeing two kids grow up and blossom into who they’re supposed to be.”

Page Six

