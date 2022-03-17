ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Join us April 10 for the Lustgarten Pancreatic Cancer Research Walk

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

We all know someone affected by pancreatic cancer.

Now, CBS2 and Lustgarten Foundation are joining forces to empower research and inspire hope, because we are #BetterTogether.

Walk with us for pancreatic cancer research on April 10th, and help us transform this illness into a curable disease.

For more information and to find a walk near you, CLICK HERE .

BBC

Stool tests might help spot early pancreatic cancer

Stool tests might provide a useful way to help doctors spot early pancreatic cancer, say researchers. They have been trialling the concept in a study with 136 volunteers. The findings, described in the journal Gut, suggest detectable changes involving gut bugs could provide a warning sign that a tumour is present.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Novel treatment makes pancreatic cancer susceptible to immunotherapy, mouse study shows

A new study—in mice—from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that blocking a major inflammatory pathway that is activated in pancreatic cancer makes the tumors sensitive to chemotherapy and a type of immunotherapy that prompts the immune system's T cells to attack the cancer cells. The therapy more than doubled survival in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
BBC

Pancreatic cancer: Life-changing medication not given to 40%

Two-fifths of pancreatic cancer patients are not being prescribed medication recommended to improve their lives, a charity has warned. A lack of awareness of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) means they are not being offered it. Without it, eating can be painful, resulting in little appetite and weight loss. The...
CANCER
The Independent

Stool samples used to diagnose pancreatic cancer in patients

Stool samples could soon be analysed to help detect pancreatic cancer after scientists identified microorganisms that appear to place individuals at greater risk of developing the illness.In a study of 136 people, scientists found that 27 different microbes were abundant in the stool samples of those diagnosed with the most common form of pancreatic cancer.This “microbial profile” consistently identified patients with the disease, irrespective of how far it had progressed, raising hope that a new screening test could be developed to diagnose pancreatic cancer.Pancreatic cancer is deadly and can be very difficult to treat, with only around one in four...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Pancreatic Cancer#Lustgarten Foundation#Bettertogether
Cancer Health

Keto Diet May Boost Chemotherapy for Pancreatic Cancer

A ketogenic diet in combination with chemotherapy tripled survival time in a mouse model of pancreatic cancer, according to results published in the journal Med. “There’s been real progress against pancreatic cancer over the past two decades,” Joshua Rabinowitz, MD, PhD, of Princeton University, said in a press release. “The problem is that, while a number of patients now see their tumors stabilize or shrink, the benefits of chemotherapy are very short lived. It often extends patients’ lives six months to a year, but way too rarely do we see the three-plus years of extension in survival that people would, at a minimum, hope for.”
CANCER
BBC

Pancreatic cancer drugs allowed Mark Davies to eat without pain

Mark Davies was just 40 when he was diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer. He was prescribed life-changing drugs that meant he was able to eat without pain. But two-fifths of patients are not offered these drugs despite them being the recommended treatment. Mark’s widow, Hannah, said: “We had family meals...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
KATU.com

Wage Hope Against Pancreatic Cancer

PanCAN PurpleStride Portland is back in person again!. Saturday, April 30, 2022. It’s the first time in history that 59 PanCAN PurpleStride events will happen on the same day. This means more awareness and more funds to keep PanCAN’s programs running so patients and families don’t have to navigate...
PORTLAND, OR
Nature.com

Clinical features and prognostic impact of asymptomatic pancreatic cancer

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is highly lethal, and early diagnosis is challenging. Because patients who present with symptoms generally have advanced-stage diseases, analysis of asymptomatic PDAC provides invaluable information for developing strategies for early diagnosis. Here, we reviewed 577 patients with PDAC (372 diagnosed with symptoms [symptomatic group] and 205 without symptoms [asymptomatic group]) diagnosed at our institute. Among the 205 asymptomatic PDAC patients, 109 were detected during follow-up/work-up for other diseases, 61 because of new-onset or exacerbation of diabetes mellitus, and 35 in a medical check-up. Asymptomatic PDAC is characterized by smaller tumor size, earlier disease stage, and higher resectability than those of symptomatic PDAC. In 22.7% of asymptomatic cases, indirect findings, e.g., dilatation of the main pancreatic duct, triggered PDAC detection. Although pancreatic tumors were less frequently detected, overall abnormality detection rates on imaging studies were nearly 100% in asymptomatic PDAC. Asymptomatic PDAC had a better prognosis (median survival time, 881Â days) than symptomatic PDAC (342Â days, P"‰<"‰0.001). In conclusion, diagnosis of PDAC in the asymptomatic stage is associated with early diagnosis and a better prognosis. Incidental detection of abnormal findings during the follow-up/work-up for other diseases provides important opportunities for early diagnosis of asymptomatic PDAC.
CANCER
