In a desperate bid to keep former President Donald Trump in his corner, Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks has a new Senate ad out that features his pro-Trump speech on Jan. 6, 2021. “On Jan. 6 I proudly stood with President Trump in the fight against voter fraud,” Brooks says in the ad after it plays a clip of him at a speech at Trump’s “Save America” rally in Washington that took placeshortly before pro-Trump rioters attacked the U.S. Capitol. “I’m running for the Senate because I’m tired of debt junkie, weak-kneed open-border RINOs who sell out our conservative values. That’s why President Trump endorses me and why Mitch McConnell opposes us.”

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO