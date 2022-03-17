ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'DMZ' casts Rosario Dawson in a dreary family drama against the backdrop of civil war

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 2 days ago

A series built around a US civil war is bound to get attention, especially in these polarized times. But "DMZ" merely uses that backdrop as a device to introduce another dystopian drama based on a DC graphic novel, basically "The Walking Dead" meets the '70s artifact "The Warriors." The result is...

How to watch Rosario Dawson in ‘DMZ’ DC Comics series: Streaming info, release date

“DMZ” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, March 17. The DC Comics mini-series explores “the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son,” according to the streaming service. Rosario Dawson stars as Alma Ortega, the series protagonist, who was separated from her son during a city evacuation and will fight her way back to him one enemy at a time.
Woman Crush Wednesday: See Rosario Dawson Save America in HBO Max’s ‘DMZ’

St. Patrick’s Day may be tomorrow, but we’re already feeling lucky. Why? Because today is Woman Crush Wednesday, of course! So if you’re looking for a pot of gold, prepare yourself for the absolute treasure trove of talented women starring in the top titles premiering on your favorite streaming services this week. This week, though, we’re celebrating one wonderful woman in particular, an exceptional actress who has been killing it on screens big and small for nearly three decades now, and who only continues to put out a high-quality and diverse array of work with each new year. We’re beyond lucky to get to watch and be a fan of her, so be sure to show lots of love by giving it up for today’s WCW, the remarkable Rosario Dawson!
‘DMZ’ Review: Rosario Dawson Stars In A Sentimental DC Comics Adaptation Of Dystopian Grift From Ava DuVernay

Based on the DC Comics series from Riccardo Burchielli and Brian Wood of the same name, the demilitarized zone of Roberto Patino’s four-part HBO series “DMZ” can be full of surprises. It’s what we know as Manhattan, after a civil war between the Free States of America and the United States of America. We initially see the DMZ as a place of ruins, of sprawling weeds taking over once busy intersections, but then realize the possibility it shows. There are no police; the McDonald’s sign is a mere trash heap; different neighborhoods have created their own vibrant communities, like the gangs in Walter Hill’s “The Warriors.” It only looks like “I Am Legend,” especially when we get a sense of the 300,000 people making it their proud home. “DMZ” can be compelling however emotionally broad in observing what parts of our modern humanity would survive in a potential war zone, especially when a new democracy is at stake.
