“This is the season the viscount intends to find a wife!” And so begins the brand-new trailer for Bridgerton season 2, released by Netflix this morning. Season 2 of the Shonda Rhimes series may have lost the show’s breakout star Regé-Jean Page, but as co-star Phoebe Dynevor stated, season two is all about “passing the baton.” This season, the baton will be passed to Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, the viscount in question who’s looking for a bride. The story is based on Julia Quinn’s The Viscount Who Loved Me, the second of her Bridgerton novels.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO