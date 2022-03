Once the subject of harsh memes and brutal jokes, Dua Lipa has risen from the ashes and is reclaiming her once-cringey “Don’t Start Now” TikTok dance. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the sensational singer opened up about the online bullying she faced and how she used her pain to become a better performer. First catching fire online in 2017, the social media app roasted the pop star for her less than stellar choreography and while the YSL Beauty brand ambassador was understandably distraught over the viral moment, she was happy to tell Jimmy Fallon how she’d grown from the moment.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 15 DAYS AGO