Yolanda Hadid's Attitude To Dieting On The Real Housewives Was Incredibly Problematic

By Bonnie McLaren
Grazia
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, Bella Hadid created headlines when she admitted to getting a nose job at 14. The supermodel, now 25, has said she regrets the decision, as she thinks she would have 'grown into' the 'nose of my ancestors'. Yolanda, her mother, has received a lot of criticism since, with...

Yolanda Hadid slammed for allowing Bella to get a nose job at 14

Yolanda Hadid is drowning in hot water over her daughter Bella Hadid’s revelation that she had a nose job at age 14. Twitter users are calling out the former supermodel for allowing her kin to go under the knife at such a young age, with some even going so far as to call her a bad mother. “Yolanda is… I’m sorry but she’s a terrible mother. She’s encouraged disordered eating and eating disorders in the name of ‘maintainance’ in both of her girls and let her barely out of preteens daughter get cosmetic surgery??” one Twitter user wrote. “Yolanda is a ghoul who...
CELEBRITIES
