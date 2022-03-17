ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Risk factors for reoperation after lumbar spine surgery in a 10-year Korean national health insurance service health examinee cohort

By Sung Hyun Noh
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDegenerative lumbar spine disease is becoming increasingly prevalent in the aging population. Surgical treatment is the standard treatment modality for intractable cases, but the reoperation rate remains high. We conducted this study to longitudinally evaluate the impact of health risk factors on the risk of lumbar spine reoperation in Koreans aged...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Colonic diverticulitis location is a risk factor for recurrence: a multicenter, retrospective cohort study in Asian patients

Evidence regarding the recurrence of diverticulitis is limited in Asian patients. This study aims to investigate recurrence rates and identify predictive factors for the recurrence of diverticulitis following successful nonoperative treatment in Asian patients. A multicenter, retrospective cohort study was conducted between 2012 and 2018. Adult patients with computed tomography (CT)-proven colonic diverticulitis were included. The primary outcome was the recurrence of diverticulitis, which was defined as another episode of occurrence of the infection after index hospital stay. Cumulative recurrence rates were calculated using the Kaplan"“Meier method. Cox regression models were employed to identify parameters that significantly and independently predicted recurrence. Hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated. A total of 929 patients were included. Diverticulitis in the cecum/ascending occurred in 675 (72.6%) patients. The average follow-up period was 651Â days. Recurrence was observed in 115 (12.4%) patients and most significantly observed in patients with sigmoid diverticulitis (HR, 2.24; 95% CIs 1.59"“3.97), followed by those with descending colon diverticulitis (HR, 1.92; 95% CIs 1.17"“3.25). Although most of the Asian patients had right-sided colonic diverticulitis, those with sigmoid diverticulitis had the highest risk of recurrence.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

B-cell-depletion reverses dysbiosis of the microbiome in multiple sclerosis patients

To elucidate cross-sectional patterns and longitudinal changes of oral and stool microbiota in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients and the effect of B-cell depletion. We conducted an observational, longitudinal clinical cohort study analysing four timepoints over 12Â months in 36 MS patients, of whom 22 initiated B-cell depleting therapy with ocrelizumab and a healthy control group. For microbiota analysis of the oral cavity and the gut, provided stool and oral swab samples underwent 16S rDNA sequencing and subsequent bioinformatic analyses. Oral microbiota-patterns exhibited a reduced alpha-diversity and unique differential microbiota changes compared to stool such as increased levels of Proteobacteria and decreased abundance of Actinobacteria. Following B-cell depletion, we observed increased alpha-diversity in the gut and the oral cavity as well as a long-term sustained reduction of pro-inflammatory Gram-negative bacteria (e.g., Escherichia/Shigella). MS patients have altered stool and oral microbiota diversity patterns compared to healthy controls, which are most pronounced in patients with higher disease activity and disability. Therapeutic B-cell depletion is associated with persisting regression of these changes. Whether these microbial changes are unspecific side-effects of B-cell depletion or indirectly modulate MS disease activity and progression is currently unknown and necessitates further investigations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Low-dose multi-detector computed tomography for periradicular infiltrations at the cervical and lumbar spine

Periradicular infiltrations are frequently performed in daily neuroradiological routine and are often guided by multi-detector computed tomography (MDCT), thus leading to radiation exposure. The purpose of this study was to evaluate MDCT with low dose (LD) and model-based iterative reconstruction for image-guided periradicular infiltrations at the cervical and lumbosacral spine. We retrospectively analyzed 204 MDCT scans acquired for the purpose of cervical or lumbosacral periradicular interventions, which were either derived from scanning with standard dose (SD; 40Â mA and 120Â kVp) or LD (20"“30Â mA and 120Â kVp) using a 128-slice MDCTÂ scanner. The SD cases were matched to the LD cases considering sex, age, level of infiltration, presence of spinal instrumentation, and body diameter. All images were reconstructed using model-based iterative image reconstruction and were evaluated by two readers (R1 and R2) using 5- or 3-point Likert scales (score of 1 reflects the best value per category). Furthermore, noise in imaging data was quantitatively measured by the standard deviationÂ (StDev) of muscle tissue. The dose length product (DLP)Â was statistically significantly lower for LD scans (6.75"‰Â±"‰6.43Â mGy*cm vs. 10.16"‰Â±"‰7.70Â mGy*cm; p"‰<"‰0.01; reduction of 33.5%). Image noise was comparable between LD and SD scans (13.13"‰Â±"‰3.66 HU vs. 13.37"‰Â±"‰4.08 HU; p"‰="‰0.85). Overall image quality was scored as good to very good with only minimal artifacts according to both readers, and determination of the nerve root was possible in almost all patients (LD vs. SD: p"‰>"‰0.05 for all items). This resulted in high confidence for intervention planning as well as periprocedural intervention guidance for both SD and LD scans. The inter-readerÂ agreement was at least substantial (weighted Cohen's Îº"‰â‰¥"‰0.62), except for confidence in intervention planning for LD scans (Îº"‰="‰0.49). In conclusion, considerable dose reduction for planning and performing periradicular infiltrations with MDCT using model-based iterative image reconstruction is feasible and can be performed without clinically relevant drawbacks regarding image quality or confidence for planning.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance Premiums#Health System#National Health Insurance#Insurance Rates#Koreans#Hgb
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
Metro International

U.S. health insurer Anthem plans to rebrand as Elevance Health

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc said on Thursday it intends to change its name to Elevance Health Inc, as the company looks to shift its focus beyond the health insurance business. The U.S. health insurer’s rebranding move is not its first, having previously changed its identity from WellPoint Inc around eight years ago.
BUSINESS
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
Nature.com

Automated synthesis and characterization techniques for solar fuel production

Solar fuel production provides a sustainable route towards simultaneous energy harvesting and storage. However, this technology is hampered by the complexity and slow manual screening of the chemical design space to find suitable catalytic and light-harvesting materials. One solution is offered by automation, which has begun changing the landscape of material discovery and energy research.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Annual Acknowledgement of Manuscript Reviewers

Prostate Cancer and Prostatic Diseases (2022)Cite this article. Our reviewers are essential in supportingÂ theÂ publication process of Prostate Cancer & Prostatic Diseases. Their diligent and important work is always appreciated, and we would therefore like to take this chance to say thank you to the 239 reviewers who have contributed to the success of our journal during 2021. We look forward to continuing this collaboration in the future.
CANCER
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Experimental protection of quantum coherence by using a phase-tunable image drive

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-77047-5, published online 10 December 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results and discussion section, under the subheading 'Qubit dynamics',. "The general condition is \(F_{R} = n\Delta ,n \in N\) showing a comensurate motion of the qubit and \(h_{i}\) on...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) guideline: executive summary

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is an obstruction of the retinal venous system by thrombus formation and may involve the central, hemi-central or branch retinal vein. The most common aetiological factor is compression by adjacent atherosclerotic retinal arteries. Other possible causes are external compression or disease of the vein wall e.g. vasculitis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Nature.com

A tradeoff between physical encounters and consumption determines an optimal droplet size for microbial degradation of dispersed oil

Immiscible hydrocarbons occur in the ocean water column as droplets of varying diameters. Although microbial oil degradation is a central process in the remediation of hydrocarbon pollution in marine environments, the relationship between droplet size distribution and oil degradation rates by bacteria remains unclear, with a conflicting history of laboratory studies. Despite this knowledge gap, the use of chemical dispersants in oil spill response and mitigation is based on the rationale that increasing the surface-area-to-volume ratio of droplets will enhance net bacterial biodegradation rates. We demonstrate that this intuitive argument does not apply to most natural marine environments, where the abundance of oil droplets is much lower than in laboratory experiments and droplet-bacteria encounters are the limiting factor. We present a mechanistic encounter-consumption model to predict the characteristic time for oil degradation by marine bacteria as a function of the initial oil concentration, the distribution of droplet sizes, and the initial abundance of oil-degrading bacteria. We find that the tradeoff between the encounter time and the consumption time leads to an optimal droplet size larger than the average size generated by the application of dispersants. Reducing droplet size below this optimum can increase the persistence of oil droplets in the environment from weeks to years. The new perspective granted by this biophysical model of biodegradation that explicitly accounts for oil"“microbe encounters changes our understanding of biodegradation particularly in the deep ocean, where droplets are often small and oil concentrations low, and explains degradation rate discrepancies between laboratory and field studies.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy