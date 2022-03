While many people tend to associate Sony with the PlayStation gaming brand and Spider-Man movies, the truth is that they’ve been in the audio game for a long time and, as such, are one of the big players in the industry. In fact, Digital Trends crowned the Sony WH-1000XM4 as one of the best headphones on the market, although they can be a little bit expensive. Luckily for you, Best Buy is having a secret sale on many headphones, including some great Sony headphone deals, with savings up to $100!

