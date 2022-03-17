ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virtual reality reduces COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy in the wild: a randomized trial

By Clara Vandeweerdt
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccine hesitancy poses one of the largest threats to global health. Informing people about the collective benefit of vaccination has great potential in increasing vaccination intentions. This research investigates the potential for engaging experiences in immersive virtual reality (VR) to strengthen participants' understanding of community immunity, and therefore, their intention to...

