New York City, NY

CAA Signs ‘Noah Land’ Director Cenk Erturk (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Istanbul-based Ertürk made his debut with “Noah Land,” which he developed as a Cannes Cinéfondation resident in 2016, and ultimately premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2019, where it won awards for best screenplay and best actor in the international category. The wins were a first for a Turkish...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Variety

CAA Signs Journalist Katty Kay (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Katty Kay, the popular author and BBC correspondent and author, and will serve as her representative for many of her ventures. The announcement comes just days after Kay rejoined the BBC after leaving last May to join Ozy Media, an ill-fated venture alleged in November to have committed securities fraud. Kay left BBC in a bid to broaden her horizons in digital and audio media, but left Ozy soon after it came under scrutiny. “I was looking forward to working with the talented young reporters but I did not expect this!”...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

CAA Signs NBC News’ Peter Alexander (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. CAA has signed Peter Alexander, the co-chief White House correspondent for NBC News, and will represent him in his dealings with media and other potential employers. Alexander is also co-anchor of the weekend broadcast of “Today,” which he joined in October of 2018. He and Kristen Welker, who is also NBC News’ co-chief White House correspondent, have led “Today” on weekends since January of 2020, anchoring the program from Washington, D.C. Alexander has been with NBC News since 2004 and has covered events around the world as well as in the nation’s capital. He gained...
WORLD
NewsTimes

Opal Lee, Grandmother of Juneteenth, Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Ms. Opal Lee, whose march to Washington helped make Juneteenth a federally recognized holiday, has signed with CAA for representation. The 95-year-old activist is often referred to as the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” after making it her life’s mission to bring national awareness to the cause. Celebrated on June 19, Juneteenth refers to the date in 1865 — two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation — when more than 250,000 enslaved Black people in Texas learned that they were finally free, marking the true end of slavery in America.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Variety

Why Amazon Spent $8.5 Billion to Land MGM, and What’s Next for the Studio Behind James Bond

Click here to read the full article. Amazon bought MGM for its history — but not necessarily its standalone future. The e-commerce giant surprised Hollywood on Thursday by announcing the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of MGM, an iconic Hollywood brand whose presence in the modern entertainment industry has diminished over time and numerous changes in ownership since the mid-1980s. The Federal Trade Commission had suggested it might object to Amazon’s purchase of MGM, raising the prospect of a long fight. On the heels of Thursday’s closing announcement, the FTC still raised the threat of a future challenge to the combination. Analysts...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

David Muir shares joyous family news – and fans say the same thing

David Muir likes to keep his personal life private, but he made an exception last September when he shared some joyous family news with his fans. The ABC News anchor revealed he is a "proud uncle" after he watched his niece, Finan Malcolm, finally graduate from Cornell University after a year of waiting due to the pandemic. Posting several photos on Instagram of Finan's special day, David looked elated as he posed with the graduate, who was kitted out in her cap and gown.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

‘Nyad’: Rhys Ifans Joins Annette Bening & Jodie Foster In Netflix Biopic From Oscar Winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi And Jimmy Chin

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Rhys Ifans (Spider-Man: No Way Home) has signed on to star alongside Annette Bening and Jodie Foster in the Netflix film Nyad, which marks the narrative directorial debut of Oscar, BAFTA and Emmy winners Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin (The Rescue, Free Solo). Pic is based on Diana Nyad’s bestselling autobiography Find A Way. It follows the remarkable true story of the marathon swimmer, who, at the age of 64, became the first person to complete the “Everest of swims”—executing a 53-hour, 110-mile swim from Cuba to Florida, through dangerous open ocean,...
MOVIES
UPI News

'Dune,' 'Dog' win big at the BAFTA Awards in London

March 13 (UPI) -- The Power of the Dog won the BAFTA Award for Best Film and Jane Campion scored the Best Director prize for helming it at a gala in London Sunday. Belfast was named Best British Film, while Joanna Scanlan earned the Best Actress honor for After Love and Will Smith took home the Best Actor statuette for King Richard.
WORLD
Stamford Advocate

These 10 Roles Remind You Why William Hurt Was a Once-in-a-Lifetime Actor

He could play it cool or white-hot, philosophically curious or passionate to a fault — a movie star with leading-man good lucks and a character actor’s way of digging into the idiosyncrasies of a role no matter what size it was. William Hurt, who died today at the age of 71, was one of those performers who could seem both brainy yet profoundly empathetic whether he was playing noble, saintly men or manipulative bastards; he famously had contempt for the film industry, but he never showed contempt for his audiences. And while Hurt’s heyday may have been in the 1980s, when he had a slew of parts that ranged from a scientist exploring the outer boundaries of consciousness (Altered States) to a grieving travel-guide writer (The Accidental Tourist), he never stopped working. Hurt spoke proudly of finding fulfillment in theater roles for $250 a week and recently turned a one-episode appearance on the Apple+ show Mythic Quest into a heartbreaking take on brotherhood and the ties that bind.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘King Richard’ Editor on Cutting Will Smith’s Performance, Oscar Broadcast Backlash, and Judging ‘Best Editing’

Click here to read the full article. Film editor Pamela Martin first met director Reinaldo Marcus Green in 2016, when she was mentoring at the Sundance Institute and Green was workshopping his first feature, “Monsters and Men.” The pair didn’t team up for a feature until six years later, but the budding partnership has already been fruitful: Martin has now received her second Oscar nomination for editing Green’s third feature film, “King Richard.” “‘King Richard’ is so well-written, with complicated real-life characters,” said Martin a wide-ranging interview with IndieWire. “It was my job to tap into all of that and get...
TENNIS
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend

Congratulations, you made it to the weekend! And what better way to celebrate than to kick back in front of the TV with a new movie or TV show?. If you want to get stuck into a new series, there's the action-packed thriller Pieces of Her on Netflix, or animated superhero spin-off The Boys Presents: Diabolical on Prime Video, while US viewers can try Taika Waititi's new pirate comedy Our Flag Means Death on HBO Max.
MOVIES
Deadline

Jonathan Majors To Star In Protagonist Pictures Adaptation Of Walter Mosley’s ‘The Man In My Basement’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Majors is set to star in The Man In My Basement, the film adaptation of the Walter Mosley novel. Majors will also serve as an executive producer, under his Tall Street Productions banner. Protagonist Pictures will fully finance and cameras are expected to roll in the fall. Nadia Latif will make her directorial debut on the film. The novel follows Charles Blakey, an African American man living in Sag Harbor, who is stuck in a rut, out of luck and about to lose his ancestral home when a peculiar white businessman with...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Film Mode Entertainment Inks Multi-Project Distribution Deal With ‘Occupation: Rainfall’ Director Luke Sparke (EXCLUSIVE)

Film Mode Entertainment has inked a multi-project distribution deal with Australian director/producer Luke Sparke’s company Sparke Films. Among the titles Film Mode will represent worldwide are Sparke’s upcoming projects “Weapons of Choice,” an adaptation of John Birmingham’s World War Two trilogy “Axis of Time” and “Primitive War,” a horror feature franchise based on Ethan Pettus’ book series.
MOVIES
The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
SFGate

‘Alice’ Filmmaker Krystin Ver Linden Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

CAA has signed Krystin Ver Linden, writer and director of the Sundance Film Festival selection “Alice,” for representation. The dramatic thriller marks Ver Linden’s feature film debut. Prior to its festival launch, Roadside Attractions and Vertical Entertainment nabbed U.S. rights to the picture, starring Keke Palmer, Common and Johnny Lee Miller, in a deal made by CAA Media Finance. “Alice” will be released in theaters on Friday, March 18.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Turning Red Director and Producer Tease Potential Sequel (Exclusive)

Turning Red finally makes its debut on Disney+ this weekend, bringing the latest original blockbuster film from Pixar straight to the streaming service. The adorable animated comedy, which examines the trials and tribulations of becoming a teenager through the lens of morphing into a giant panda, has already become a hit with critics, and it is sure to gain an audience once it is released to the masses. Of course, that naturally begs the question of whether or not the film could get a sequel or spinoff, as has happened many times with Pixar's films over the years, and most recently with Disney+ continuations of Pixar movies Luca, Up, and Monsters, Inc. While speaking to ComicBook.com ahead of Turning Red's debut, director and co-writer Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins addressed the possibility of a continuation.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

Frank Ferrante’s ‘Groucho’ to Air on Public Television (EXCLUSIVE)

After 35 years and over 3,000 performances, storied live show “An Evening With Groucho Marx” is hitting the small screen for the first time. Starting April 1, “Frank Ferrante’s Groucho,” a filmed version of the long-running stage show, will air on public televisions stations across the country, with airings planned in cities such as New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Minneapolis and more.
ENTERTAINMENT

