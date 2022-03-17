ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dua Lipa’s Dual Lawsuits Explained: Musicologists Break Down ‘Levitating’ Similarities

By Ethan Shanfeld
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first of the copyright infringement suits comes from Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which accused Lipa of copying its 2017 song “Live Your Life.” The second hails from songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who allege that Lipa stole from two of their songs — “Wiggle and Giggle...

Don't you wanna dance with Dua Lipa's neo-disco?

Like the Lord, the pandemic taketh away and giveth — at least to Dua Lipa. After releasing her second album, "Future Nostalgia," on March 27, 2020, the British pop star had to delay her world concert tour three separate times — about 22 months — because of the pandemic. However, that enabled her to stage a splashy livestreamed concert in late 2020 — watched by a staggering 5 million paying viewers — and then watch her "Levitating" rise to the biggest song of 2021.
Dua Lipa sued again over Levitating

Dua Lipa is being sued again for 'Levitating'. Last week, the 26-year-old singer's 2020 mega-hit was accused of ripping off Artikal Sound System's 2017 reggae single 'Live Your Life'. According to documents obtained by TMZ, the band said they believe Dua and her team heard their song and came up...
Lawsuits say Dua Lipa's hit 'Levitating' copied other songs

(Reuters) - British pop star Dua Lipa is facing lawsuits in two separate U.S. courts after other artists accused her of copying from their songs for her hit "Levitating." Songwriters Sandy Linzer and L. Russell Brown said Friday in Manhattan federal court that Lipa's song copies the "signature melody" of their 1979 song "Wiggle and Giggle All Night."
Dua Lipa Reclaims Her Viral TikTok Dance

Once the subject of harsh memes and brutal jokes, Dua Lipa has risen from the ashes and is reclaiming her once-cringey “Don’t Start Now” TikTok dance. In an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the sensational singer opened up about the online bullying she faced and how she used her pain to become a better performer. First catching fire online in 2017, the social media app roasted the pop star for her less than stellar choreography and while the YSL Beauty brand ambassador was understandably distraught over the viral moment, she was happy to tell Jimmy Fallon how she’d grown from the moment.
After Pete Davidson’s Recent Diss, Kanye West Claims The SNL Star Could Get Kim Kardashian ‘Hooked On Drugs’

The drama between Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West and her new (Instagram-official) man, Pete Davidson, recently took an interesting turn. After remaining relatively silent in the essentially one-sided feud, Davidson reportedly dissed the rapper in a number of alleged texts. In the purported messages, he reached out to West to defend his girlfriend, and he even made a bedroom admission. Now, West has taken to social media, where he claimed that the comedian could get Kim Kardashian “hooked on drugs.”
Dua Lipa
Van Halen's Jump: how the band's biggest song was inspired by suicide, sick jokes and EVH vs DLR in-fighting

This week in 1984, Van Halen's Jump was no.1 in the US, a massive hit that symbolised the peak – and the end – of VH MK1. After seven weeks in the charts, on 25 February, 1984, Van Halen's Jump went to no.1 in the Billboard Hot 100. It was the peak of Van Halen MK1 but maybe the cover of the single – the image of a mischievous sprite with a cigarette in hand – alluded to some of the problems behind the scenes. Maybe this was a band that might experience some problems with the ageing process.
Why Springsteen, Dylan and Other Music Artists Sell Their Catalog

Neil Diamond, iconic songwriter and the king of the blue jeans, is the latest artist to announce the sale of their back catalog, after reaching a deal with Universal Music Group for an undisclosed amount for his song catalog and recording rights. It’s the latest high-profile, and presumably high-value (though...
"I did Dua Lipa’s favourite workouts for a week and this is what happened"

Dua Lipa consistently posts about her daily life on Instagram, including her workouts which have lead to her noticeably super-strong core. "I think different variations of crunches like bicycle crunches are good," she reportedly told Viva. "Leg raises are also great unless my back hurts. Planks are good, although almost certainly my least favourite!"
Have You Written a Song That Sounds Like Dua Lipa’s ‘Levitating’?

Anyone else have a song they think sounds like “Levitating” by Dua Lipa? Now’s your time to come forward. In less than a week, two separate copyright lawsuits — pertaining to three different songs — have been brought against Lipa’s hit, which was the No. 1 song of 2021 on Billboard’s Year-End Hot 100. The first came from the Florida reggae band Artikal Sound System, which claimed “Levitating” resembles their song “Live Your Life,” released in 2017. Per Billboard, the band said it was “highly unlikely” Lipa and her co-writers made “Levitating” separate from its song, although the lawsuit did not note how Lipa would have heard the song. Since then, a second claim has come from the songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who said “Levitating” pulls from two of their songs, 1979’s “Wiggle and Giggle All Night” and 1980’s “Don Diablo,” by the singers Cory Daye and Miguel Bosé. (How does it pull from two songs? Because they previously made a successful copyright claim on “Don Diablo.”) In their lawsuit, also according to Billboard, the writers noted interviews where Lipa “admitted that she deliberately emulated prior eras,” along with reviews and a TikTok comparing “Levitating” to “Wiggle and Giggle.” “Defendants have levitated away plaintiffs’ intellectual property,” their lawyers said. “Plaintiffs bring suit so that defendants cannot wiggle out of their willful infringement.” Lipa has not responded to either complaint.
Dua Lipa 'is hit with ANOTHER lawsuit over her 2020 single Levitating which accuses her of ripping off TWO 70s and 80s disco tracks'

Dua Lipa is allegedly being sued yet again over her 2020 chart-topping single, Levitating, after a complaint was filed to Manhattan federal court on Friday. The singer, 26, is up against songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer, who are accusing her of ripping off their 1979 song Wiggle And Giggle All Night along with their 1980 track Don Diablo, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Dua Lipa Facing Second Copyright Lawsuit Over “Levitating”

Last week, Dua Lipa was sued for copyright infringement by a Floria reggae band over her hit single “Levitating.” Now, the pop star is facing a second copyright lawsuit for the same track. As Billboard reports, songwriters L. Russell Brown and Sandy Linzer filed a suit on Friday claiming that “Levitating” copies their songs “Wiggle And Giggle All Night” and “Don Diablo,” which were released in 1979 and 1980 and recorded by Cory Daye and Miguel Bosé respectively.
Gibson Reveals New Elvis-Inspired Acoustic Guitars

“The King” was known for many things during his lifetime—his smooth, velvety voice, dazzling outfits, and of course, his dance moves. Like any other iconic rock star, however, we can’t forget the most important thing: their guitars. Iconic guitar brand Gibson partnered with Authentic Brands Group (ABG)...
Rammstein Reveal New Album ‘Zeit,’ Single, and Cover Art Photographed by Bryan Adams

Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
13 Bands With No Original Members

As you'll see in the following list of bands with no original members, not everybody can be U2. That sturdy group never reshuffled bandmates, but others have experienced so much change over the years that they share no connection at all with their co-founding lineup. For some, change has actually...
