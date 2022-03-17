ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The worm moon will light up the sky this week

By Angie Orellana Hernandez, Ashley Strickland, CNN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the brightest heralds of spring makes its appearance this week. The March full moon, known as the worm moon, will be at its peak at 3:18 a.m. ET on Friday, March 18, according to NASA. It will appear full through Saturday morning. This moon will appear larger...

Astronomy.com

Watch: Why can we see the Moon during the day?

(Inside Science) -- Night is traditionally the moon's time to shine, after the sun has set and doesn't compete. But the moon can sometimes be visible during the day, even when the sun is up -- that's because the moon and the stars are always somewhere in the sky. Sometimes the sun is so bright and its light can overpower the light from the moon and the stars. But sometimes, at certain times of the day and month, we can see the moon during daylight hours.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

A large asteroid zips past Earth today, here's how to watch it live

The Virtual Telescope Project will provide a livestream Monday (Feb. 21) of an asteroid zooming safely past Earth, weather permitting. You can catch live views of asteroid 1999 VF22 starting at 7 p.m. EST Monday (0000 GMT on Tuesday, Feb. 22) from Rome, Italy, where the project is situated. You can watch the livestream on this page or directly from the Virtual Telescope Project if weather conditions allow.
ASTRONOMY
Vice

An Out-of-Control Rocket Just Slammed Into the Moon, Astronomers Say

An out-of-control rocket stage crashed into the lunar surface on Friday morning after hurtling through space, according to calculations made by astronomers. The crash has been anticipated for over a month, after Bill Gray, an author of space object tracking software, sounded the alarm in a blog post. Initially, Gray suspected that the space junk originated in a 2015 SpaceX mission, but updated his assessment to conclude that it was a Chinese rocket stage. China denied the accusation, but Gray stuck to his guns and another team of researchers concurred with his findings after obtaining a spectrum reading of the object and comparing it to rockets of SpaceX and Chinese origin. According to the team, the difference came down to the type of paint used by the Chinese space agency.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNET

A Dead Rocket Crashed Into the Moon Today, and Scientists Are Thrilled

A hunk of space junk came to an explosive end on Friday when it collided with the moon, and astronomers are excited to view the fallout. An old rocket booster once thought to be the upper stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9, but now believed to be from the Chinese Chang'e 5-T1 mission (although China denies this), slammed into the moon's far side at over 5,000 miles per hour around 4:25 a.m. PT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

Scientists uncover the largest crater on Earth under 100,000 years old

A crescent-shaped crater in Northeast China holds the record as the largest impact crater on Earth that formed in the last 100,000 years. Prior to 2020, the only other impact crater ever discovered in China was found in Xiuyan county of the coastal province of Liaoning, according to a statement from the NASA Earth Observatory. Then, in July 2021, scientists confirmed that a geological structure in the Lesser Xing'an mountain range had formed as a result of a space rock striking Earth. The team published a description of the newfound impact crater that month in the journal Meteoritics and Planetary Science.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

See the moon align with Venus and Mars in Sunday's morning sky

Bright Venus, red Mars and the crescent moon are all lining up for a sky show early in the morning Sunday (Feb. 27). If you're up and available after 4 a.m. local time, be sure to head outside and look to the southeast. By the time the sun rises in New York City at 6:14 a.m., for example, the three worlds will be 19 degrees above the horizon and well visible above many buildings and ground obstacles.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

NASA's James Webb space telescope captures an incredible hexagonal photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight

NASA's James Webb space telescope has snapped an incredible photo of a single star from all 18 of its mirrors – confirming the spacecraft can now see starlight. The new photo shows the 18 unfocused copies of a single sun-like star – called HD 84406 in the constellation Ursa Major – in a hexagonal formation, similar to the honeycomb shape of James Webb's primary mirror.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

Monster Comet Arriving from the Oort Cloud to Black Hole Apocalypse (The Galaxy Report)

“The Galaxy Report” brings you news of space and science that has the capacity to provide clues to the mystery of our existence and adds a much needed cosmic perspective in our current Anthropocene Epoch. Today’s stories range from what Carl Sagan might think about NASA’s current state of space exploration to how the Universe makes galaxies without dark matter, and more.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Small Asteroid Strikes Earth’s Atmosphere – Discovered Just Two Hours Before Impact

Asteroid 2022 EB5 was too small to pose a hazard to Earth, but its discovery marks the fifth time that any asteroid has been observed before impacting into the atmosphere. A small asteroid hit Earth’s atmosphere over the Norwegian Sea before disintegrating on March 11, 2022. But this event wasn’t a complete surprise: Astronomers knew it was on a collision course, predicting exactly where and when the impact would happen.
ASTRONOMY
dailygalaxy.com

China’s Space Telescope to Trump Hubble to Information Will Be Half Earth’s Mass (Planet Earth Report)

Today’s stories range from China plans asteroid missions, space telescopes and a Moon base to how to talk to extraterrestrials to how did intelligence emerge in biology to the search for meaning in a mysterious brain signal at death, and much more. The “Planet Earth Report” provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
ASTRONOMY
Idaho8.com

Tiny ‘flower’ formation spotted on Mars by Curiosity rover

This may be the closest we will ever come to finding a flower on Mars. During its ongoing investigation of Martian rocks in Gale Crater, the Curiosity rover stumbled on a tiny surprise. The rock artifact, which resembles a piece of coral or a flower, is smaller than a penny.
ASTRONOMY
WTHR

Mystery spacecraft set to crash on the moon, NASA says

A mystery is brewing 240,000 miles from Earth, where a spacecraft is about to crash into the moon. The mystery? Whose spacecraft is it. Reuters reports the rocket booster, which is expected to crash on Friday, March 4, was first believed to be from a SpaceX launch years ago. But...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Daily Mail

Asteroid half the size of a giraffe strikes Earth off the coast of Iceland – just two HOURS after it was discovered by astronomers

A small asteroid struck the Earth above Iceland last Friday — just two hours after it was spotted by an astronomer. The space rock, named 2022 EB5, is believed to have mostly burnt up in our planet's atmosphere, but even if it had impacted the surface it would have done little to no damage because it was just 10ft (3 metres) wide, about half the size of a giraffe.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

China's Yutu 2 rover beams back stunning image after 3 years on moon's far side

China's Yutu 2 rover has returned a view of its path over three years of travels across the harsh environment of the moon's far side. The new images — released by Ourspace, a Chinese language science outreach channel affiliated with the China National Space Administration, in late February — give a sense of the rover's winding journey. One image offers a panorama view looking back on Yutu 2's most recent tracks, with the Chang'e 4 lander visible far in the distance. Yutu 2 touched down on the lunar far side in January 2019 atop the Chang'e 4 lander, making the pair the first spacecraft to land and operate on the moon's hidden hemisphere.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

