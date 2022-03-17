ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzonia, MI

Bake sale in Benzonia to benefit Ukraine

By Michelle Graves
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
The Ukraine Benefit Bake Sale is slated for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Grow Benzie, located at 5885 Frankfort Hwy. in Benzonia. (Courtesy photo/Facebook)

BENZONIA -- Breads, cookies, cupcakes and other tasty treats are expected for a bake sale to benefit Ukraine.

The Ukraine Benefit Bake Sale is slated for 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Grow Benzie, located at 5885 Frankfort Hwy. in Benzonia.

Proceeds will be sent to World Central Kitchen's effort on the ground for Ukraine.

Anyone who would like to make something for the sale should arrive at Grow Benzie around noon, ready to be displayed. A single-ingredient label is helpful.

For more information, call 231-352-7669.

Manistee County, MI
