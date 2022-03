Two wins in a row have lifted Brentford close to safety – a third would take them level on points with Leicester and almost confirm that they will be in the Premier League again next season. Ivan Toney has started to prove he belongs at this level, with seven goals in his past five matches. His sharpness, and Brentford’s set-piece prowess, will test the solidity of a Leicester defensive that could feature Wesley Fofana for the first time in the league this season. Paul Doyle.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO