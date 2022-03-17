ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Report: Vikings restructure Harrison Smith's contract to create cap space

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29dIRj_0ei1iciB00
Joe Nelson

The Vikings have created $6 million in cap space by restructuring safety Harrison Smith's contract, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Yates says Smith's cap number in 2022 will drop from $13.4 million to $7.5 million. According to Over The Cap, Smith's cap number will explode to $19.2 million in 2023 and 2024, and then $22 million in 2025, which is the final year of the lucrative extension he signed in 2021.

Creating the cap space allows the Vikings to be cap-compliant with new signees, including former Bills defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who carries a $3.8 million cap hit in 2022.

Over The Cap shows the Vikings with just over $2.4 million remaining in cap space, though that number is likely to change if other highly paid veterans restructure, are traded or released.

Smith turned 33 on Feb. 2 and is entering his 11th season in the NFL.

Comments / 1

Related
FanSided

Could Rob Gronkowski be headed to the Buffalo Bills?

Rob Gronkowski could look to play for his hometown Buffalo Bills in 2022 NFL free agency. With Tom Brady having retired from football, that means Tampa Bay Buccaneers free agent tight end Rob Gronkowski could look to join his third NFL team: The Buffalo Bills. Tim Graham of The Athletic...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#Espn
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Reach Verdict on Harrison Smith’s Future

Longtime Minnesota Vikings safety Harrison Smith isn’t departing the franchise via trade, as some speculated amid the franchise’s cap-clearing options. Smith restructured his deal on Thursday, saving the Vikings $6 million in 2022 cap space. His roster bonus was converted to a signing bonus. When new head coach...
NFL
VikingsTerritory

‘The Horrible One’ Is Already a Fan-Favorite in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings employ Harrison Smith, Harrison Hand, and signed Harrison Phillips on Monday. And the new guy is horrible. That’s his nickname — Horrible Harry. Seeking to replace Michael Pierce, who was released by the Vikings and subsequently signed by the Baltimore Ravens, Minnesota acquired Phillips, a defensive tackle from the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Genie Bouchard Reportedly Breaks Up With NFL Quarterback Boyfriend

Love is apparently dead, folks. SI Swimsuit model Genie Bouchard has ended her relationship with an NFL quarterback boyfriend, per a TMZ Sports report. Genie Bouchard and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph had been dating for nearly two years. The two have recently ended their relationship, however. “Tennis star Genie Bouchard...
NFL
hypebeast.com

Nike Looks To Bring Back Bo Jackson’s Air Trainer SC "Auburn"

Air Trainer SC has been seeing more momentum lately as the high-top offering in the retro “Auburn” colorway is making a comeback once again. Back in February, the silhouette surfaced on the internet in a Kansas City “Royals” uniform in honor of the former American pro baseball and football player’s time spent playing for the MLB team.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Former Packers WR Reportedly Signing With Division Rival

Losing a player in free agency hurts. Losing a free agent to a divisional rival stings even more. The Green Bay Packers have reportedly lost free-agent wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown to a NFC North rival. St. Brown is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per a report....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Pete Carroll Said About Kaepernick

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is looking to make a return to the gridiron — and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll thinks he deserves another shot. Back in 2020, Carroll said the Seahawks organization “wouldn’t hesitate” in signing Kaepernick if Russell Wilson were unable to take the field. Now that Wilson has been traded to the Denver Broncos, the longtime Seattle leader has slightly changed his tune.
NFL
The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Veteran Player On Thursday

Just a day after adding Myles Jack to their linebacker room, the Pittsburgh Steelers have decided to part ways with one of their veteran players. It was announced on Thursday that Pittsburgh has released linebacker Joe Schobert. This move will save the Steelers just under $8 million in cap space.
NFL
WISN

Packers trade receiver Davante Adams to Raiders

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have traded wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. The team confirmed reports of the trade Friday afternoon. The move comes days after reports surfaced Adams refused to play for the Packers on a $20 million franchise tag next season.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Warren Moon Says NFL Owners Won't Let Colin Kaepernick Back In The League

Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon says that the NFL owners will not let Colin Kaepernick back in the league, despite his newest attempt at a comeback. Moon discussed rumors that Kaepernick could be headed to the Seahawks during a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I just don’t know if...
NFL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
60K+
Followers
10K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy