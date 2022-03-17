ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre Competition for Young Directors

By Afton Wooten
operawire.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre (LNOBT) has announced its competition for young directors. The company is searching for a European director under 40 to enter the competition that will...

operawire.com

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Local theatre director has one last curtain call

MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The curtain will go down on a local director’s career for the last time. Director Sue Schriber will be directing All Kinds of People at Wabash Valley College. Schriber has been directing for the Wabash Valley Arts Council for more than 20 years and has worked with many different theater […]
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Royal Opera Opera House & English National Opera Nominated at 2022 Olivier Awards

The Olivier Awards have announced their 2022 nominations. For the purposes of this article, we will only focus on the two opera categories. In the category of Outstanding Achievement in Opera, the nominees are Christine Rice for her performance in “4/4” at the Royal Opera House, takis for set and costume design of “HMS Pinafore” by English National Opera, and Peter Whelan and the Irish Baroque Orchestra.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Theatre#Ballet#Artistic Director#Performing#Musical Theater#European#Lnobt
Slipped Disc

Just in: English National Opera scraps two shows

Due to complications caused by Covid during the rehearsal process, we are sorry to announce that the performances of Così fan tutte on Thursday 10 March at 19.00 and Saturday 12 March at 19.00 are cancelled. We are extremely sorry that these performances cannot go ahead and apologize for...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Handel and Haydn Society Bid Farewell to Harry Christophers with ‘Creation’

The Handel and Haydn Society will present Haydn’s “The Creation” on April 29 and May 1 at Boston’s Symphony Hall. The showcase will represent the last performances of Harry Christophers as artistic director of the company. The performance will be headlined by soprano Joélle Harvey, tenor Robert Murray, and bass-baritone Matthew Brook.
PERFORMING ARTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
operawire.com

Metropolitan Opera to Ban Heckler from Future Performances

(Credit: Marty Sohl / Met Opera) The Metropolitan Opera has announced it will ban a heckler from future Met performances after his outburst during the March 17 performance of “Ariadne auf Naxos.”. The company told the New York Observer, “Although opera singers are vocal athletes, they should not be...
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Finger Lakes Opera Announces Tomita Young Artist Class of 2022

Finger Lakes Opera has announced the Tomita Young Artist Class of 2022. The young artists include sopranos Danielle Beckvermit and Kayla Hill Oderah; mezzo-soprano Erika Danielle Vasallo; tenor Robert Hartfield; baritone Geoffrey Schmelzer; bass Jeremy Harr; and pianist Jenny Choo Kirby. These artists will take part in several performance opportunities...
MUSIC
operawire.com

Against the Grain Theatre Announces New Opera-Film ‘Bound’

Toronto’s Against the Grain Theatre has announced the upcoming run of its new opera-film, “Bound.”. “Bound” features four storytellers, each of whom had challenging yet very different journeys finding their place and voice in Canada. These perceived outsiders include Dr. Nadiya Vasdani, who attended med school in the Caribbean and completed her residency in Flint, Michigan during the water crisis; Cindy Rivers, who hailed from the Canadian Maritimes, traveled across the country to work in the oil industry and struggled with gender identity; Dr. Zulfikar Hirji, a political refugee from Uganda, who faced racism in his new country; and Rania Younes who, after a successful career in advertising in Dubai, struggled to break into the Canadian industry.
MOVIES
iheart.com

Sac Ballet's Chrysalis at the Sofia Theatre March 18-20

Listen to Sac Ballet's Artistic/Executive Director Anthony Krutzkamp talk about this weekend's performance. Chrysalis - March 18-20 presents Val Caniparoli’s internationally renowned work, Tutto Eccetto Il Lavandino (everything but the kitchen sink) and premieres by SacBallet alumni artists: Groundless Shift by Nicole Haskins and Rumor by Isaac Bates-Vinueza.
THEATER & DANCE
operawire.com

Tugan Sokhiev Dropped from New York Philharmonic Concerts

Tugan Sokhiev has been dropped from the New York Philharmonic. The orchestra announced that due to the War in Ukraine the orchestra can not perform with him. In a statement, the organization said, “Out of regard for the current global situation, and following discussions with Tugan Sokhiev, it has been mutually decided that Mr. Sokhiev’s performances with the New York Philharmonic, March 31–April 2, 2022, will not take place. The Philharmonic very much looks forward to welcoming him next season. He will be replaced by Anna Rakitina in her Philharmonic debut. The program — featuring Lili Boulanger’s D’un matin de printemps, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Haochen Zhang as soloist, and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 — remains unchanged.”
PERFORMING ARTS
operawire.com

Pittsburgh Opera to Present ‘Blue’

Pittsburgh Opera is set to present Jeanine Tesori and Tazewell Thompson’s “Blue.”. The opera, which is reflective of an all-too-familiar American headline, “Blue” centers on the hopes and fears of a young Black couple as they raise their son. The cast will include Kenneth Kellogg, Briana...
PITTSBURGH, PA
operawire.com

Ravenna Festival Announces 2022 Season

The Ravenna Festival has announced its 2022 season. For the purposes of this article we will focus on the Italian festival’s vocal performances. The Mahler Chamber Orchestra led by Daniel Harding conductor will showcase “Azio Corghi Tra la carne e il cielo,” a poetical dramaturgy Maddalena Mazzocut-Mis from Pier Paolo Pasolini for concertante cello, male narrator, soprano, piano, and orchestra. soloists will include Silvia Chiesa, Maurizio Baglini, Valentina Coladonato, and Sandro Lombardi. The program will also include music by Beethoven and Dvořák.
FESTIVAL
operawire.com

Emőke Baráth, Erika Miklosa, Gábor Bretz, Ildiko Komlosi Headline Hungarian State Opera’s 2022-23 Season

The Hungarian state Opera has announced its 2022-23 season featuring premieres and repertory staples. Here is a look at the extensive season. Puccini’s “Tosca” will be conducted by Gergely Kesselyák and will star Csilla Boross and Zsuzsanna Ádám in the title role. The cast will be rounded by Attila Fekete, Adorján Pataki, Péter Kálmán, and Michele Kalmandy.
PERFORMING ARTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy