Lithuanian National Opera and Ballet Theatre Competition for Young Directors

Tugan Sokhiev has been dropped from the New York Philharmonic. The orchestra announced that due to the War in Ukraine the orchestra can not perform with him. In a statement, the organization said, “Out of regard for the current global situation, and following discussions with Tugan Sokhiev, it has been mutually decided that Mr. Sokhiev’s performances with the New York Philharmonic, March 31–April 2, 2022, will not take place. The Philharmonic very much looks forward to welcoming him next season. He will be replaced by Anna Rakitina in her Philharmonic debut. The program — featuring Lili Boulanger’s D’un matin de printemps, Rachmaninoff’s Piano Concerto No. 2 with Haochen Zhang as soloist, and Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5 — remains unchanged.”

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO