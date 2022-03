Cash-stripped Sudan on Monday announced it will float the country’s currency as economic conditions deteriorate further, some four months after a military coup plunged the African nation into further turmoil. The Central Bank of Sudan said banks and exchange firms will determine the value of the Sudanese pound based on supply and demand. The central bank governor, Yahai Hussein Ganqoul, said there will be no interference from the central bank.The move is likely to cause a swift increase in prices of commodities and services in response to a drop in the value of the pound.Ganqoul said the move is...

WORLD ・ 12 DAYS AGO