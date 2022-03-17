ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Afghan refugees returning home despite fears of Taliban reprisals: report

By Mark Moore
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

​Dozens of Afghan refugees who were removed to the United Arab Emirates to await transfer to the US are volunteering to go back and help family members despite fears that the Taliban will hunt them down and kill them, according to a report.

An evacuee who worked at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport told the Wall Street Journal that US military officials promised he would be allowed to enter America because of his help with the evacuation effort.

The man, who was interviewed in Afghanistan , said his family’s savings were depleted while he waited for his case to be resolved at the temporary refugee camp in the UAE, forcing him to return home.

“I have to go because of my family. It’s been almost seven months. My family has nothing to eat. Who will feed them?” he said he told US officials.

The man said he was working at the airport when the Taliban stormed into Kabul this past August and took over the government. He was unable to take his family with him upon his initial departure.

To leave the UAE camp, he told the newspaper, he had to sign a document saying he wouldn’t be at risk for retaliation, even though he fears the Taliban will track him down for working with the US.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nnKvJ_0ei1gzPY00
Afghan children hold signs during a protest over the lengthy US relocation process on February 10, 2022. Rise to Peace/via REUTERS

“I told them of course my life will be in danger,” he said. “They said, ‘You can’t go unless you sign it.’ So I had no other option.”​

The evacuee said he was among a group of roughly 45 Afghans ​who left the UAE last week. ​Many of the refugees are their family’s primary breadwinners, and said they hoped they would be able to start working again and send money back home to Afghanistan.

The State Department wouldn’t say how many Afghans had volunteered to be returned to Afghanistan. It also declined comment on the requirement to sign papers about the risk of returning. ​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aky0d_0ei1gzPY00
According to a man who returned to Afghanistan, the US made him sign a document saying he will not be at risk for retaliation, but he remains concerned that the Taliban will track him down. Rise to Peace/via REUTERS

“We have encouraged Afghans at U.A.E. Emirates Humanitarian City not to return to Afghanistan, as we complete surveys among remaining travelers to determine their eligibility for onward travel to the U.S. or potentially a third country,” the State Department said.

“The United States remains in active conversations with bilateral and international partners about third country resettlement for those Afghans who may ultimately not be able to travel to the United States,” it said.

The former airport worker is ​at a relative’s house with his wife and daughters, living in fear the Taliban will discover his whereabouts.​

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcgJ4_0ei1gzPY00 The State Department wouldn’t say how many Afghans had volunteered to be returned to Afghanistan.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

“I have no job, no salary and unfortunately no future,” he said.

As thousands of evacuees remain in limbo at the UAE camp, the Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that it had extended Temporary Protected Status to Afghans living in the US as of March 15.​

“This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement released Wednesday.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccpyq_0ei1gzPY00 CBS News’ Charlie D’Agata apologizes for saying Ukraine more ‘civilized’ than Iraq, Afghanistan

To be eligible for the status, Afghans in the US must meet requirements including passing security and background checks. It will remain in effect for 18 months.

The Journal report said thousands of Afghans have been waiting for six months to be allowed into the US after fleeing their home country.

The camps in UAE were supposed to be temporary, but Afghans who do not have the required documentation to enter the US have found themselves stuck in limbo.

To make matters worse, because of COVID-19 regulations, many of them are confined to their room and lack access to immigration officials.

“There is no hope to wake up to. If you wake up in prison, at least you know [when you’ll be released],” an evacuee at the camp told the newspaper. “Here you don’t know. And you don’t know whom to contact for help.”

Comments / 7

TP4MyBungholeBiden
2d ago

Most excellent!! We never wanted them here in the first place. Buh byeee👋👋👋👋👋👋

Reply
7
Related
The Independent

Ukrainians arriving in the United States after fleeing the Russian invasion say they are ‘hoping for a miracle’

A Ukrainian woman who fled Kyiv with her twin 13-year-old sons when the Russian invasion began and made an arduous journey to the United States by car, foot and plane says she is “hoping for a miracle” for her homeland.Galina Bulygina, 44, escaped with sons Alex and Misha carrying just their passports and a few clothes as the Russian assault began on 24 February, among the more than 1.5 million Ukrainians to leave the country in the largest refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.Ms Bulygina has a US visa and arrived this week in New York City, where...
IMMIGRATION
The Conversation U.S.

Ukrainian refugees are welcomed with open arms – not so with people fleeing other war-torn countries

Across Europe, countries are preparing for the 4 million to 7 million Ukrainian refugees who will likely flee the Russian invasion of their country. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke for many European leaders when she proclaimed, “Everyone who has to flee Putin’s bombs will be welcomed with open arms.” Some European commentators on Western media have described Ukrainian refugees as being “civilized,” “middle class” and “prosperous,” and different from those from “third world nations.” A few European politicians have also stressed that Ukrainian refugees are qualitatively superior by virtue of their race and religion to those from countries in...
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Afghan Refugees#Us Military#The Wall Street Journal#Uae#Reuters
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
United Arab Emirates
Country
Iraq
The Week

Ukraine says its pilots are in Poland picking up donated MiG-29 fighter jets. Poland isn't commenting.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Burrell said Sunday that individual EU countries had agreed to donate Soviet-era fighter jets to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's invasion, and Ukraine's parliament said Monday that Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovakia had agreed to give the country more than 70 MiG-29s and Su-25s. A Ukrainian government official told Politico Monday that Ukrainian pilots were already in Poland to start the process of taking control of the 28 MiG-29s they are expecting to be donated. (Joseph Trevithick at The Drive explains why he's skeptical.)
ADVOCACY
San Bernardino County Sun

Mexico deports border hit-man gang leader to US

MEXICO CITY — Mexico deported the alleged leader of a bloodthirsty gang of border hit men Tuesday, one day after his arrest caused retaliatory shooting and burnings that closed U.S. border crossings and a U.S. consulate. Ricardo Mejia, Mexico’s assistant secretary of public safety, said suspected drug gang leader...
LAREDO, TX
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy