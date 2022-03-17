FACTBOX-Macron targets new tax cuts, labour reforms in election programme

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron promised on Thursday a new round of tax cuts and a series of labour, pension and energy market reforms as he presented his platform for re-election.

Here are the main elements in his programme less than a month from the election.

COMPETITIVENESS

Macron said 30 billion euros ($33.3 billion) needed to be invested in various high-growth sectors. In parallel, plans to invest 25 billion euros in research over 10 years would be accelerated.

Taxes would be cut by a further 15 billion euros with half for households and the rest coming from scrapping a tax on the value added companies create.

That tax generates 7 billion euros in income and is widely despised by executives as it is paid on top of traditional corporate tax.

Households would see the threshold over which inheritance tax kicks in raised from 100,000 euros to 150,000 euros.

ENERGY INDEPENDENCE

Macron said that France could be one of the first countries to wean itself off of fossil fuels.

Regulation of the electricity market would be reformed in Europe and the state would take control of certain energy companies, suggesting that the government would revive stalled plans to buy out minority shareholders in nuclear utility EDF.

Meanwhile, 700,000 homes would be renovated while a leasing scheme would be set up to make electric vehicles accessible to more people.

In addition to already announced plans for six new nuclear reactors and studies for another eight, the solar energy capacity would be increased tenfold while 50 wind farms at sea would be built by mid century.

LABOUR MARKET AND PENSIONS

Another round of labour reforms would be carried out to streamline relations between employers and unions, while unemployment insurance would be reformed to include new incentives to get people back to work.

Macron said he would put pension reform back on the political agenda after it was shelved at the start of the COVID crisis. The retirement age would be progressively raised to 65 from 62 while making exceptions for certain difficult professions.

Meanwhile, people receiving minimum welfare support payments would have to spend 15-20 hours per week in training programmes aimed at bringing them into the labour market.

DEFENCE, SECURITY AND IMMIGRATION

The defence budget would be increased to 50 billion euros annually by 2025 as planned from nearly 41 billion euros this year and the number of people in the reserves would be doubled.

Anti-harassment fines would be tripled and 1,500 online cyber police officers would be hired while the headcount in the strained justice system would be increased by 8,500.

Immigrants seeking long-term residency permits would have to pass a French language test and active in the labour market.

People seeking refugee status but who are rejected would be expelled and France would reduce visas for people from countries that refuse to take back expelled citizens.

PUBLIC FINANCES

Macron said that his programme would cost the public finances 50 billion euros per year by 2027.

Gains from higher employment levels, pension reform and more economic growth would finance 15 billion euros of the total and another 15 billion would come from streamlining and optimising public services while stepping up pressure on tax fraud.

A further 20 billion euros would come from reining in costs across the public sector so that spending growth returns to the pre-COVID average of 0.8%.

The aim would be to stabilise the national debt by 2026 and bring the public sector budget deficit back in line with an EU limit of 3% of GDP by 2027, in line with current plans.