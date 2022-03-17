ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Arnold Schwarzenegger's plea to Russian people, soldiers amid Ukraine invasion goes viral

By Eric Ting
SFGate
SFGate
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ny6sX_0ei1dTKD00
Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger at the National Press Club on March 26, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Olivier Douliery/Abaca Press/TS) (Olivier Douliery / Abaca Press)

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger filmed a nine-minute long video in which he calls on the Russian people to reject their government's propaganda related to the invasion of Ukraine.

Schwarzenegger opens the video by discussing his admiration for Russian weightlifter Yury Vlasov and the Russian people more broadly,  a message that contrasts with others who have sought to punish the Russian people over the war. The celebrity then recounted some of his trips to Russia over the years as a bodybuilder and actor.

"The strength and the heart of the Russian people have always inspired me," he said. "That is why I hope that you will let me tell you the truth about the war in Ukraine and what is happening there. No one likes to hear something critical of their government, I understand that, but as a longtime friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say."

The former governor goes on to debunk a number of popular Kremlin talking points, ranging from the "denazification" claim to the idea that Russian soldiers have sustained minimal casualties over the course of the war. The death toll is higher than Russian officials are letting on.

Schwarzenegger tells soldiers that they have been lied to by their government, and invoked his father, Gustav Schwarzenegger, an Austrian who fought for the Nazis in World War II.

"When my father arrived in Leningrad, he was all pumped up on the lies of his government," he said. "When he left Leningrad, he was broken, physically and mentally. He lived the rest of his life in pain: pain from a broken back, pain from the shrapnel that always reminded him of his terrible years, pain from the guilt that he felt. To the Russian soldiers listening to this broadcast, you already know much of the truth I've been speaking. You've seen it with your own eyes. I don't want you to be broken like my father."

He concludes the video by asking Russians to share the video, and calls Russians protesting the war "my new heroes."

The video amassed 1 million views on Twitter within three hours of its posting. He also shared the video on Telegram , which is one of the few social media apps viable for Russians to use as the Russian government restricts social media .

Some Russians have been able to evade the social media ban of other apps with VPNs .

Comments / 4

Related
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Russia Threatens ‘Nuclear’ World War as Its Paratroopers Descend on Ukraine

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned that a third world war would be “nuclear” and “destructive,” essentially warning NATO not to intervene militarily in Ukraine, a day after peace talks failed to temper the bloodshed and as Russian paratroopers descended on the city of Kharkiv, the second largest city in the nation and the epicenter of fierce fighting.
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms move into Kiev in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kiev in captured army vehicles, Kiev’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kiev from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said the...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Washington State
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yury Vlasov
Person
Gustav Schwarzenegger
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russian People#Russian Soldiers#The National Press Club
Upworthy

Viral video reportedly shows young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by Ukrainian civilians

A video circulating on social media amid Russia's ongoing "special military operation" on Ukraine appears to show a lone young Russian soldier crying while surrounded by a group of Ukrainian civilians. The 21-seconds-long video shared by NEXTA on Twitter supposedly features citizens of a Ukrainian town berating the soldier for his presence while he sits with his head bowed and his hands joined as if in prayer. "In the #Sumy region, locals communicate with one of the occupants. Russia is driving very young children to war. A photo for mothers of #Russian servicemen. Let them know what awaits their children in an invading war. This guy had luck," reads the caption of the video that's been retweeted over 2600 times.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
World War II
New York Post

Ukrainian woman claims Russian troops raping women in Kherson

A Ukrainian resident of the Russian-controlled city of Kherson said the occupying troops have “already started to rape our women.”. Svetlana Zorina, 27, who lives with her grandmother in the Black Sea port city of about 290,000 people captured Wednesday, spoke with CNN about the dire situation and accused the invading forces of sexually attacking women.
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
4K+
Followers
585
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy