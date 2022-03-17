Daniel Phillips still suspended as Gillingham welcome Sheffield Wednesday

Gillingham will still be without Daniel Phillips for Sheffield Wednesday’s visit.

The Watford loanee serves the final match of a three-game ban after being sent off for the third time this campaign in the defeat to Bolton on March 5.

Robbie McKenzie will miss out after coming off in the second half at Charlton in midweek, with boss Neil Harris confirming he will be sidelined for “weeks” with a quad strain.

David Tutonda will be assessed, while goalkeeper Aaron Chapman is pushing to return to the starting XI.

Chey Dunkley could make his first appearance of 2022 when Wednesday visit Priestfield Stadium.

The defender was named in the squad for the midweek draw with Accrington after recovering from his hamstring injury but did not come off the bench.

Tuesday’s game saw fellow defender Dominic Iorfa make his first start since October 23 following a lengthy lay-off, and it remains to be seen whether he will keep his place.

Harlee Dean and Josh Windass are among those closing in on returns, along with Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, with all three back in training.

