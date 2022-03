CLEVELAND, Ohio – A federal judge Friday set a Jan. 23 trial for former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and lobbyist Matthew Borges in the House Bill 6 scandal. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black has estimated the racketeering case will run at least six weeks in his Cincinnati courtroom. Black’s order Friday includes a schedule for hearings. The first is set for April 25 in which the judge will preside over various motions. Those may include Householder’s request to have the case dismissed.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 9 DAYS AGO