Sleepless nights often plague the average consumer. Adults need seven to eight hours. Unfortunately, over 35% of Americans report regularly sleeping less than seven hours. The solution is different for everybody. However, everyone agrees natural remedies are better for you, which is why more and more people are trying CBD and THC for better sleep. But not all consumers agree on which option is best. Here we’ll explore the pros and cons of both and how to choose the right plant-based nighttime product for you.

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO