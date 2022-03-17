ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Dominant Allaho delivers Ryanair Chase double

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=241yET_0ei1aiir00

Allaho ran his rivals into the ground to become only the second horse to claim successive victories in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

A 12-length winner 12 months ago, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding was even more impressive as he emulated Albertas Run, the only previous dual winner in 2010 and 2011.

The eight-year-old, trained by Willie Mullins, made most of the running last year but led all the way this time as he showed his superiority with an imperious performance.

Allaho (4-7 favourite) had Eldorado Allen for company in the early stages with Shan Blue close up until Paul Townend began to turn the screw from four out. The pack tried to close but when it looked like the race would be on, Allaho kicked clear.

Conflated fell at the second-last fence when holding place chances, leaving Janidil to give Mullins a one-two but he was 14 lengths behind the easy winner, whose only mistake came at the final fence. Eldorado Allen was three-quarters of a length away in third.

Mullins and Townend had been luckless in the opening event of the day when Galopin Des Champs fell at the last with the race at his mercy, but the rider was delighted to get on the scoreboard in this event, having opted to ride Min in the race last year.

He said: “Earlier is gone now. I’m OK and the horse is OK, we’ve a good horse and I was lucky in those colours a couple of years ago in the Triumph and I suppose it doesn’t make it any easier but what goes around comes around.

“It would make you wonder why I didn’t pick him (Allaho) last year wouldn’t it? He’s an animal to gallop and jump. He’s just really good. I got into a lovely rhythm on him again, it was straightforward.

“We took our time in learning about him but I think we’ve got there now. That’s what he likes doing, he’s built for it, look at the size of him. I’m delighted.”

Mullins praised Townend’s efforts in the saddle.

He said: “That was excellent. There as a lot of pressure on Paul after the way the horse jumped and galloped for Rachael (Blackmore) last year.

“There was a lot of pressure coming into this competition and after what happened in the first race there was even more added pressure, but as I always say Paul Townend is better with pressure – when there’s someone leaning on his neck, he excels.

“You wouldn’t think he had any nerves at all the way he jumped out, jumped from fence to fence and came down to the last as if it wasn’t there. That’s the mark of a champion.

“I was a nervous wreck watching. The horse was doing everything right for Paul and coming to the last I was thinking ‘here we go again’, but he got over it and jumped it well.

“Last year was exhilarating. I don’t know what the formbook says, but 12 months ago I was standing here in awe of him. This year I suppose we’re used to it.”

On future plans, Mullins added: “You know me – I like to stick what works! I’d be planning for the Ryanair again next year.

“We’ll see about Punchestown and I’m not going to make any plans for next season. I just want the horse in good form again and I’ll be all for taking the same path as we did this year.”

Joe Tizzard, assistant trainer to his father, Colin, was delighted with Eldorado Allen’s effort.

He said: “I’m chuffed to bits with him, he ran a blinder.

“I wouldn’t say we put it up to Allaho as that wasn’t the case, but we got into our own rhythm and he’s run a brilliant race.

“We didn’t drop him out and try to pick up the pieces, we did that a bit in the Arkle last year and said we wouldn’t do it again, we tried to win the race.

“He kept galloping nicely, so he can go up to three miles in the Bowl at Aintree on nice ground and the two that beat him might not be there. He’s been a good horse for us this year.

“He’s another one of ours who has run really well this week, but we haven’t managed a winner and we’ve only two outsiders to come.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bookmakers celebrating after big-priced Festival winners

Bookmakers head into the final leg of the Cheltenham Festival in good spirits after hanging on to their advantage over the week on St Patrick’s Day. Proceedings on day three got off to a dramatic start when 5-6 shot Galopin Des Champs fell at the final fence with the Turners Novices’ Chase at his mercy, leaving second favourite Bob Olinger (6-5) to run out a fortuitous winner and give the layers a great start.
SPORTS
newschain

History maker Blackmore not resting on her laurels

Rachael has no intention of revelling in past glories ahead of her return to the Cheltenham Festival. Heading to Prestbury Park last year she looked to have a strong book of rides, and boy did she deliver – lighting up a Festival that had to be run behind closed doors due to Covid-19.
SPORTS
newschain

Allaho and Flooring Porter star again on day three at Cheltenham

Both feature races on day three of the Cheltenham Festival were won by the same horses as 12 months ago as Allaho and Flooring Porter repeated victories, but there was one big difference. Last year, despite achieving career highlights, they returned to deserted grandstands with only industry professionals in attendance...
SPORTS
newschain

Gold-en girl Blackmore left ‘feeling like a rock star’

When it comes to rewriting the record books, Rachael has few peers. The 32-year-old has long since established herself as one of National Hunt racing’s leading jockeys. But her achievements in the past 12 months have taken her profile to stratospheric levels. Blackmore lit up a 2021 Festival that...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ryanair Chase#Galopin Des Champs
newschain

Steven Schumacher felt Plymouth were second best against Stanley despite big win

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher revealed his in-form side were far from happy with their performance despite beating 10-man Accrington 4-0 to continue their promotion push. Argyle climbed up to fourth in League One after recording a fifth successive victory without conceding a goal, with Panutche Camara, Joe Edwards, Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie the men on the scoresheet.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Topham tilt could be on the cards for Killer Clown

The drying ground played to the strengths of Killer Clown who swooped late to collar top-weight Pistol Whipped under Adam Wedge in the featured Virgin Bet Handicap Chase at Kempton Park – earning himself a possible tilt at Aintree’s Topham Trophy. The 11-2 chance looked to have it...
SPORTS
newschain

Wrexham run comes to an end with draw at Bromley

Wrexham’s winning run was halted at five National League games as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Bromley. The result left the Red Dragons in fourth, four points off the top three, while Bromley sit ninth and four points off the play-off places. Wrexham had chances in...
SOCCER
newschain

Boreham Wood and Grimsby share points in goalless stalemate

Boreham Wood and Grimsby were forced to share the spoils with a 0-0 draw at Meadow Park. The Wood are now without a win in four games and drop to sixth, while Grimsby slip down just outside of the National League play-off places. John McAtee had an early strike for...
SOCCER
newschain

Sebastopol secures deserved Kempton success

Sebastopol, who had been set to win when falling on his previous visit to Kempton Park, made no mistake despite a final-fence scare in the Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. Under Stan Sheppard the 9-4 joint-favourite quickly shook off the attentions of market rival...
SPORTS
newschain

Elimay continues Mullins domination

Elimay gave trainer Willie Mullins his 10th winner at this year’s Cheltenham Festival to complete a fantastic five-timer on the day in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase. Runner-up 12 months ago, Elimay got up in the closing stages under Mark Walsh in the colours JP McManus. Zambella...
SPORTS
newschain

Serious Charges in line for big-race options

Anthony Honeyball’s Serious Charges could be headed to the Punchestown Festival after maintaining his flawless hurdling record in the Optimum Experience Handicap Hurdle at Uttoxeter. The 7-2 favourite after two prior hurdling successes, the gelding was stepped up in trip and demonstrated his chasing potential when making light work...
SPORTS
BBC

BBL & WBBL Trophy: London Lions face Cheshire Phoenix & Sevenoaks Suns in finals

London Lions will look to take home a BBL Trophy double for the second year running in Sunday's finals in Glasgow. The Lions' men's and women's sides are the reigning champions going into their finals against Cheshire Phoenix and Sevenoaks Suns respectively. The women's final pits the Championship's joint leaders...
SPORTS
newschain

Press Your Luck in the money at Kempton

Press Your Luck will target a race at the Aintree Festival next month following his rout of what looked a competitive field for the £40,000 Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle at Kempton Park. The 10-1 shot travelled so well on the outer for Jamie Moore that the combination looked the...
SPORTS
newschain

England escape with victory over hosts New Zealand at Women’s World Cup

England have improved their chances of playing in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals after squeaking home with a one-wicket victory over New Zealand in Auckland. The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Park, with Manchester Originals duo Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross each taking three wickets and Charlie Dean collecting a pair as New Zealand made 203 across 48.5 overs.
WORLD
The Independent

Cheltenham Festival 2022 LIVE: Day 3 results after Flooring Porter retains title and Galopin Des Champs falls

Both feature races on day three of the Cheltenham Festival were won by the same horses as 12 months ago as Allaho and Flooring Porter repeated victories, but there was one big difference.Last year, despite achieving career highlights, they returned to deserted grandstands with only industry professionals in attendance and as much as they tried to replicate the famous atmosphere, they faced a thankless task.This time round, however, with the final two days of the meeting sold out weeks in advance, there were 70,000 on track to roar, cheer and applaud the two well-backed Irish-trained winners.In Allaho, sent off...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
124K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy