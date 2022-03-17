Biden names Dr. Ashish Jha new Covid response coordinator to succeed Jeff Zients

As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become clear that President Biden has failed to “shut down the virus” as he promised during the campaign. By not procuring adequate numbers of rapid at-home tests for Americans prior to the holiday season, abandoning his national plan to defeat COVID-19, politicizing the vaccine while pursuing a vaccine-only strategy to the detriment of therapeutics, and undermining science, President Biden‘s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has been disastrous. Tragically, there have been more COVID deaths under President Biden than President Trump. Yet, Democrats on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis refuse to investigate any aspect of the Biden administration’s failed response.

