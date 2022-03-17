Ex-Ald. Ricardo Muñoz sentenced to 13 months in prison for spending thousands of dollars in political funds on tuition, trips and sports tickets

Former Chicago Ald. Ricardo Munoz leaves the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago on Thursday, March 17, 2022, after being sentenced to 13 months in prison for spending $38,000 in political cash on tuition, trips and sports tickets. Terrence Antonio James/Chicago Tribune/TNS

For more than two decades, Ricardo Muñoz was the go-to guy for the residents of his West Side ward, an elected official who knew the retirees who hung out at the local McDonald’s on a first-name basis and could help push for a new library or school, get the streets repaved and garbage collected on time.

But in a federal courtroom on Thursday, a judge told Muñoz that very trust placed in him by the citizens of Chicago put him on a pedestal and meant he’d be held to a higher standard.

“If you didn’t want to be held to a higher standard, you shouldn’t have run those six times for alderman,” U.S. District Judge John Kness said. “And that’s just how it is.”

Moments later, Kness sentenced Muñoz to 13 months in prison for stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a political campaign fund he controlled and spending it on personal items ranging from iPhones and hotel rooms to skydiving excursions and sporting events.

Muñoz, 56, the longtime 22nd Ward alderman who retired in 2019, pleaded guilty last year to wire fraud and money laundering, becoming the latest in a long line of City Council members to be caught using their elected positions to line their own pockets.

In handing down the sentence, the judge rejected arguments by Muñoz’s attorney that probation was more appropriate since sending crooked politicians to prison has apparently failed to deter others.

“I don’t agree with the argument that because public corruption is ongoing and persistent … I should just throw up my hands and not sentence you to a term of imprisonment because it won’t do any good,” Kness said.

Kness said he found it particularly egregious that the money Muñoz stole had been entrusted to him in the first place because he was a public figure, someone with influence and the potential to get things accomplished.

“You were something more than just an average citizen asking somebody to buy a box of Girl Scout cookies,” Kness said.

Before the sentence was handed down, Muñoz choked back tears as he apologized to the court and his family, recounting the things he was proud of in his career as well as his mistakes.

“What I did was wrong,” he said in a soft voice, bracing himself on the lectern and sighing. “I am ashamed.”

Muñoz admitted in a plea agreement he stole from a political action committee formed by the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus, where he served as chairman and performed the duties of its treasurer. Prosecutors accused him of moving funds from the CPRC into another fund he controlled, Citizens for Muñoz, and then into his personal checking account.

Among the personal items purchased with the funds were $169 for tickets to a Los Angeles Kings hockey game, $265 for a room at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in LA and another $160 spent on items at Lover’s Lane in West Dundee.

He also bought jewelry, cuff links, women’s clothing, three Apple iPhones and accessories, aerial sightseeing trips and skydiving excursions, according to the indictment. Muñoz also transferred $16,000 to pay college tuition for an unidentified person, according to the charges.

He tried to hide the fraud by lying to the Illinois State Board of Elections and staff members and contractors about the legitimacy of the expenditures and by cutting off others’ access to the CPRC fund to conceal the low balances, the indictment said.

Muñoz told other caucus members that there was substantially more money in the CPRC fund, prosecutors said. “Bottom line. Progressive Caucus has 11K,” Muñoz said in a chat message, according to the indictment.

But prosecutors said there was less than $100 in the fund at that time.

In arguing for a year in prison, Assistant U.S. Attorney Morris Pasqual said Thursday that Muñoz “violated the public trust repeatedly” by circumventing campaign finance disclosure law designed to keep the process transparent.

“This was a man who had choices,” Pasqual said. “He had an education, he had a career, a six-figure salary … he knew it was wrong and he did it anyway. He did it because he was greedy.”

Muñoz’s attorney, Richard Kling, said after the hearing the case was particularly sad because Muñoz was a wonderful alderman “who did a lot for the community.”

“He did a stupid thing and he’s paying a tremendous price, and hopefully he’ll get on with his life,” Kling told reporters in the lobby of the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

Muñoz walked out of the courthouse without comment. He must surrender to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons by June 1.

Muñoz became an alderman in 1993 when he was appointed by then-Mayor Richard M. Daley. At the time, he was the youngest member of the City Council. He charted an independent course as an alderman, at times defying the now-disgraced and defunct Hispanic Democratic Organization that was one of Daley’s strongest backers.

He had been one of four current or former aldermen with a pending criminal case at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

Last month, then-11th Ward Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson was convicted by a jury of filing false tax returns and lying to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. officials about $219,000 in loans and other payments he’d received from a failed Bridgeport bank. Thompson, who resigned the day after his conviction, is scheduled to be sentenced in July.

Ald. Carrie Austin of the 34th Ward was indicted in July 2021 on federal bribery charges and is awaiting trial. And Ald. Edward Burke, 14th, is currently awaiting trial after he was indicted in 2019 on federal racketeering charges.

The parade of Illinois elected officials who have served time before Muñoz became in issue in dueling sentencing submissions by Kling and prosecutors earlier this year.

In a clear reference to the conviction of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Kling said in his filing that Muñoz’s crimes did not “rise (or sink) to the level of trying to buy a Senate seat, or bribe officials to get lucrative contracts, or shake down hospitals in order to get campaign contributions.”

But in asking for prison time, prosecutors cited a text Muñoz sent to an acquaintance describing advice he’d received from a wise political veteran — advice that had stuck with Muñoz through the years.

“Young man, U seem smart but be careful in this business,” the benefactor advised, according to the text. “...Pick ur 10 friends and make them millionaires and they will take care of u legally.”

Though prosecutors did not identify the mentor in the filing, sources told the Tribune it was former Cook County Commissioner Joseph Mario Moreno, one of Muñoz’s political mentors, who was sentenced in 2014 to 11 years in prison for various corrupt schemes.

