Things to do in Baltimore and online March 18 to 24

Comedian Tim Dillon at the Lyric Matt Button / The Aegis/Baltimore Sun/TNS

Go see a classic children’s movie with an accompanying orchestral performance, listen to a pop/country singer in concert, laugh out loud to an up and coming comedian, pet some farm animals or watch basketball magic.

Ongoing: ‘The Wizard of Oz’

Experience the classic MGM motion picture with a full orchestra at “Movie with Orchestra: The Wizard of Oz” at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, 1212 Cathedral St. Judy Garland stars in the 1939 adaption of the L. Frank Baum children’s classic. Scott Terrell will conduct. Ticket prices range from $25 to $65. my.bsomusic.org

Friday and Saturday 8 p.m. and Sunday 3 p.m.

Friday: Cassadee Pope

Cassadee Pope, pop/country singer and winner of “The Voice,” will perform at the Baltimore Soundstage. Known for singles like “Stupid Boy,” “Wasting All These Tears,” and “Over You,” the singer brings her Thrive Tour 2022 to Baltimore Friday. Tickets cost $18 to $54. ticketsales.com

Friday 8 p.m.

Friday: Comedian Tim Dillon

Enjoy a night of laughs at “Tim Dillon: A Real Hero” at the Modell Performing Arts Center at The Lyric, 140 West Mount Royal Avenue. Dillon is a comedian, writer and actor who was named one of the top 10 comics you need to know by Rolling Stone magazine. Ticket prices range from $30 to $55. ticketsales.com

Friday 7 p.m.

Saturday: National Pig Day in Pigtown

Head over to Pigtown and celebrate its namesake at Pigtown’s Second Annual National Pig Day Event on Saturday. Come see and pet pot-bellied pigs at the corner of Washington Boulevard and Poppleton Street. The free event is sponsored by Whispering Rise Farm, which rescues pot-bellied pigs. In event of rain, the event will be moved to Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. pigtownmainstreet.org

Saturday 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Harlem Globetrotters

Watch the mad skills and magic on the court when the Harlem Globetrotters Spread Game Tour comes to the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena, 1000 Hilltop Circle at UMBC. Ticket prices range from $31 to $118. There are two showtimes. chesapeakeemployersinsurancearena.com/events

Sunday 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.