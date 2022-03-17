ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Intratumoral administration of the antisecretory peptide AF16 cures murine gliomas and modulates macrophage functions

By Jan Kopecky
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGlioblastoma has remained the deadliest primary brain tumor while its current therapy offers only modest survival prolongation. Immunotherapy has failed to record notable benefits in routine glioblastoma treatment. Conventionally, immunotherapy relies on T cells as tumor-killing agents; however, T cells are outnumbered by macrophages in glioblastoma microenvironment. In this study, we...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Bone marrow-independent adventitial macrophage progenitor cells contribute to angiogenesis

Pathological angiogenesis promotes tumor growth, metastasis, and atherosclerotic plaque rupture. Macrophages are key players in these processes. However, whether these macrophages differentiate from bone marrow-derived monocytes or from local vascular wall-resident stem and progenitor cells (VW-SCs) is an unresolved issue of angiogenesis. To answer this question, we analyzed vascular sprouting and alterations in aortic cell populations in mouse aortic ring assays (ARA). ARA culture leads to the generation of large numbers of macrophages, especially within the aortic adventitia. Using immunohistochemical fate-mapping and genetic in vivo-labeling approaches we show that 60% of these macrophages differentiate from bone marrow-independent Ly6c+/Sca-1+ adventitial progenitor cells. Analysis of the NCXâˆ’/âˆ’ mouse model that genetically lacks embryonic circulation and yolk sac perfusion indicates that at least some of those progenitor cells arise yolk sac-independent. Macrophages represent the main source of VEGF in ARA that vice versa promotes the generation of additional macrophages thereby creating a pro-angiogenetic feedforward loop. Additionally, macrophage-derived VEGF activates CD34+ progenitor cells within the adventitial vasculogenic zone to differentiate into CD31+ endothelial cells. Consequently, depletion of macrophages and VEGFR2 antagonism drastically reduce vascular sprouting activity in ARA. In summary, we show that angiogenic activation induces differentiation of macrophages from bone marrow-derived as well as from bone marrow-independent VW-SCs. The latter ones are at least partially yolk sac-independent, too. Those VW-SC-derived macrophages critically contribute to angiogenesis, making them an attractive target to interfere with pathological angiogenesis in cancer and atherosclerosis as well as with regenerative angiogenesis in ischemic cardiovascular disorders.
CANCER
Nature.com

Altered small-world property of a dynamic metabolic network in murine left hippocampus after exposure to acute stress

The acute stress response is a natural and fundamental reaction that balances the physiological conditions of the brain. To maintain homeostasis in the brain, the response is based on changes over time in hormones and neurotransmitters, which are related to resilience and can adapt successfully to acute stress. This increases the need for dynamic analysis over time, and new approaches to examine the relationship between metabolites have emerged. This study investigates whether the constructed metabolic network is a realistic or a random network and is affected by acute stress. While the metabolic network in the control group met the criteria for small-worldness at all time points, the metabolic network in the stress group did not at some time points, and the small-worldness had resilience after the fifth time point. The backbone metabolic network only met the criteria for small-worldness in the control group. Additionally, creatine had lower local efficiency in the stress group than the control group, and for the backbone metabolic network, creatine and glutamate were lower and higher in the stress group than the control group, respectively. These findings provide evidence of metabolic imbalance that may be a pre-stage of alterations to brain structure due to acute stress.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Integrative analysis reveals the functional implications and clinical relevance of pyroptosis in low-grade glioma

Using the Chinese Glioma Genome Atlas (training dataset) and The Cancer Genome Atlas (validation dataset), we found that low-grade gliomas can be divided into two molecular subclasses based on 30 pyroptosis genes. Cluster 1 presented higher immune cell and immune function scores and poorer prognosis than Cluster 2. We established a prognostic model based on 10 pyroptosis genes; the model could predict overall survival in glioma and was well validated in an independent dataset. The high-risk group had relatively higher immune cell and immune function scores and lower DNA methylation levels in pyroptosis genes than the low-risk group. There were no marked differences in pyroptosis gene alterations between the high- and low-risk groups. The competing endogenous RNA (ceRNA) regulatory network uncovered the lncRNA"“miRNA"“mRNA regulation patterns of the different risk groups in low-grade glioma. Five pairs of target genes and drugs were identified. In vitro, CASP8 silencing inhibited the migration and invasion of glioma cells. The expression of pyroptosis genes can reflect the molecular biological and clinical features of low-grade glioma subclasses. The developed prognostic model can predict overall survival and distinguish molecular alterations in patients. Our integrated analyses could provide valuable guidelines for improving risk management and therapy for low-grade glioma patients.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Exploration and functionalization of M1-macrophage extracellular vesicles for effective accumulation in glioblastoma and strong synergistic therapeutic effects

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 74 (2022) Cite this article. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) is a highly aggressive brain tumor with an extremely low survival rate. New and effective approaches for treatment are therefore urgently needed. Here, we successfully developed M1-like macrophage-derived extracellular vesicles (M1EVs) that overcome multiple challenges via guidance from two macrophage-related observations in clinical specimens from GBM patients: enrichment of M2 macrophages in GBM; and origination of a majority of infiltrating macrophage from peripheral blood. To maximize the synergistic effect, we further functionalized the membranes of M1EVs with two hydrophobic agents (the chemical excitation source CPPO (C) and the photosensitizer Ce6 (C)) and loaded the hydrophilic hypoxia-activated prodrug AQ4N (A) into the inner core of the M1EVs. After intravenous injection, the inherent nature of M1-derived extracellular vesicles CCA-M1EVs allowed for blood-brain barrier penetration, and modulated the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment via M2-to-M1 polarization, which increased hydrogen peroxide (H2O2) levels. Furthermore, the reaction between H2O2 and CPPO produced chemical energy, which could be used for Ce6 activation to generate large amounts of reactive oxygen species to achieve chemiexcited photodynamic therapy (CDT). As this reaction consumed oxygen, the aggravation of tumor hypoxia also led to the conversion of non-toxic AQ4N into toxic AQ4 for chemotherapy. Therefore, CCA-M1EVs achieved synergistic immunomodulation, CDT, and hypoxia-activated chemotherapy in GBM to exert a potent therapeutic effect. Finally, we demonstrated the excellent effect of CCA-M1EVs against GBM in cell-derived xenograft and patient-derived xenograft models, underscoring the strong potential of our highly flexible M1EVs system to support multi-modal therapies for difficult-to-treat GBM.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tumor#Min#Glioma#Modulation#Res#Intratumoral
Nature.com

Extramedullary disease in multiple myeloma: a systematic literature review

Extramedullary involvement (or extramedullary disease, EMD) represents an aggressive form of multiple myeloma (MM), characterized by the ability of a clone and/or subclone to thrive and grow independent of the bone marrow microenvironment. Several different definitions of EMD have been used in the published literature. We advocate that true EMD is restricted to soft-tissue plasmacytomas that arise due to hematogenous spread and have no contact with bony structures. Typical sites of EMD vary according to the phase of MM. At diagnosis, EMD is typically found in skin and soft tissues; at relapse, typical sites involved include liver, kidneys, lymph nodes, central nervous system (CNS), breast, pleura, and pericardium. The reported incidence of EMD varies considerably, and differences in diagnostic approach between studies are likely to contribute to this variability. In patients with newly diagnosed MM, the reported incidence ranges from 0.5% to 4.8%, while in relapsed/refractory MM the reported incidence is 3.4 to 14%. Available data demonstrate that the prognosis is poor, and considerably worse than for MM without soft-tissue plasmacytomas. Among patients with plasmacytomas, those with EMD have poorer outcomes than those with paraskeletal involvement. CNS involvement is rare, but prognosis is even more dismal than for EMD in other locations, particularly if there is leptomeningeal involvement. Available data on treatment outcomes for EMD are derived almost entirely from retrospective studies. Some agents and combinations have shown a degree of efficacy but, as would be expected, this is less than in MM patients with no extramedullary involvement. The paucity of prospective studies makes it difficult to justify strong recommendations for any treatment approach. Prospective data from patients with clearly defined EMD are important for the optimal evaluation of treatment outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Intermittent radiotherapy as alternative treatment for recurrent high grade glioma: a modeling study based on longitudinal tumor measurements

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-99507-2, published online 12 October 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work of this project was initiated at the 2019 Integrated Mathematical Oncology workshop at Moffitt Cancer Center for which the participation of SCB was kindly sponsored...
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Ionizing radiation modulates human macrophages towards a pro-inflammatory phenotype preserving their pro-invasive and pro-angiogenic capacities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep18765, published online 06 January 2016. This Article contains an error in the description of the data presented in FigureÂ 2. Each blot demonstrating a protein of interest, or of its phosphorylated form, is matched with the expression of Î²-actin, used as loading control. The...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

CTSB is a negative prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target associated with immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression in gliomas

Previous researches have demonstrated the meaning of CTSB for the progress of several tumors, whereas few clues about its immunological characteristic in gliomas. Here we systematically explored its biologic features and clinical significance for gliomas. 699 glioma cases of TCGA and 325 glioma cases of CGGA were respectively included as training and validating cohorts. R software was used for data analysis and mapping. We found that CTSB was remarkably highly-expressed for HGG, IDH wild type, 1p19q non-codeletion type, MGMT promoter unmethylation type and mesenchymal gliomas. CTSB could specifically and sensitively indicate mesenchymal glioma. Upregulated CTSB was an independent hazard correlated with poor survival. CTSB-related biological processes in gliomas chiefly concentrated on immunoreaction and inflammation response. Then we proved that CTSB positively related to most inflammatory metagenes except IgG, including HCK, LCK, MHC II, STAT1 and IFN. More importantly, the levels of glioma-infiltrating immune cells were positively associated with the expression of CTSB, especially for TAMs, MDSCs and Tregs. In conclusion, CTSB is closely related to the malignant pathological subtypes, worse prognosis, immune cells infiltration and immunosuppression of gliomas, which make it a promising biomarker and potential target in the diagnosis, treatment and prognostic assessment of gliomas.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

MicroRNA-22 represses glioma development via activation of macrophage-mediated innate and adaptive immune responses

Macrophage-mediated tumor cell phagocytosis and subsequent neoantigen presentation are critical for generating anti-tumor immunity. This study aimed to uncover the potential clinical value and molecular mechanisms of miRNA-22 (miR-22) in tumor cell phagocytosis via macrophages and more efficient T cell priming. We found that miR-22 expression was markedly downregulated in primary macrophages from glioma tissue samples compared to adjacent tissues. miR-22-overexpressing macrophages inhibited glioma cell proliferation and migration, respectively. miR-22 upregulation stimulated the phagocytic ability of macrophages, enhanced tumor cell phagocytosis, antigen presentation, and efficient T cell priming. Additionally, our data revealed that miR-22-overexpressing macrophages inhibited glioma formation in vivo, HDAC6 was a target, and NF-ÎºB signaling was a pathway closely associated with miR-22 in tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs) of glioma. Our findings revealed the essential roles of miR-22 in tumor cell phagocytosis by macrophages and more efficient T cell priming, facilitating further research on phagocytic regulation to enhance the response to tumor immunotherapy.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015

Little is known about socioeconomic differences in epilepsy mortality. This study examined educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality in the general population in the Baltic countries and Finland in 2000"“2015. Education-specific mortality estimates for individuals aged 30"“74 in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were obtained from census-linked mortality datasets while data for Finland came from the register-based population and death data file of Statistics Finland. Trends and educational inequalities in epilepsy mortality were assessed using age-standardised mortality rates (ASMRs) per 100,000 person years and age-adjusted mortality rate ratios (RRs) calculated using Poisson regression. ASMRs were higher in men than women in all countries. ASMRs reduced in 2000"“2015 among all men and women except for Finnish women. Among men, an inverse educational gradient in epilepsy mortality in 2000"“2007 widened in 2008"“2015 with ASMRs falling among high and mid educated men in all countries but increasing among low educated men in three countries. An inverse educational gradient in female mortality remained in all countries throughout 2000"“2015. Although epilepsy mortality fell in the Baltic countries and Finland (men only) in 2000"“2015, this masked a clear inverse educational gradient in mortality that became steeper across the period.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
CANCER
Nature.com

Author Correction: Integrated genomics point to immune vulnerabilities in pleural mesothelioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98414-w, published online 27 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results section, under subheading 'High level of VISTA is frequent in epithelioid mesothelioma and its expression level correlates with Hedgehog and immune pathway components',. "Ki67 correlated with copy number...
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Global Roundup: Orbit and WuXi Link on Peptides, Immunovia, OSE and More

U.K.-based Orbit Discovery and China’s WuXi AppTec forged a partnership that will combine the company’s peptide discovery platform with WuXi’s downstream capabilities to optimize peptide production and manufacturing. Orbit noted that the partnership with WuXi would increase its capabilities to enable partners to obtain clinically relevant data...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Effects of obesity on reparative function of human adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells on ischemic murine kidneys

International Journal of Obesity (2022)Cite this article. Obesity is a health burden that impairs cellular processes. Mesenchymal stem/stromal cells (MSCs) are endowed with reparative properties and can ameliorate renal injury. Obesity impairs human MSC function in-vitro, but its effect on their in-vivo reparative potency remains unknown. Subjects and methods. Abdominal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) guideline: executive summary

Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) is an obstruction of the retinal venous system by thrombus formation and may involve the central, hemi-central or branch retinal vein. The most common aetiological factor is compression by adjacent atherosclerotic retinal arteries. Other possible causes are external compression or disease of the vein wall e.g. vasculitis.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy