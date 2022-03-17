ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Templeton, CA

Best of 2022 Winner: Best Nail Salon

By Paso Robles Press
You voted. We counted.

There were thousands of votes cast and the community made its voice heard.

This is the Best of North SLO County 2022 as decided by popular vote from the community of readers and supporters, and the winner of Best of 2022 Winner: Best Nail Salon is:

Calvin’s Nails, Pedi, Mani, and Waxing

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GRxjG_0ei1XlOz00

Calvin’s Nails, Pedi, Mani, Waxing

105 S Main St. Ste. 5

Templeton, CA 93465

805-952-5606

Thanks to all the voters in the 9th annual Best of North SLO County reader’s poll who put their favorite businesses the top of the local scene as the Best in their business for 2022. Thank you for your support of local business!

