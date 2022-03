JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A new study finds the Sunshine State is No. 2 in the U.S. — right behind California — for the number of homes going into foreclosure. According to a report from ATTOM Data Solutions released Thursday, there were 25,833 U.S. properties with foreclosure filings — default notices, scheduled auctions or bank repossessions. That’s up 11% from a month ago and up 129% from a year ago.

