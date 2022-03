A British man will fly to Poland on Monday to aid humanitarian efforts and potentially offer his home directly to a Ukrainian fleeing the Russian invasion.Max Fox is offering a room in his two-bed flat in Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire, with his husband Arturo Echeverria and will fly from Manchester to Krakow on Monday afternoon before heading to the Ukrainian border.Staying out there for several days, the 32-year-old will offer any help he can to aid workers while also speaking to refugees to whom he could offer his home.It comes after the Government announced the upcoming rollout of the Homes for Ukraine...

RUSSIA ・ 6 DAYS AGO