3 people shot on 34th Street in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police said three people were shot Thursday morning but are expected to survive.

The incident happened in the 2500 block of N. 34th Street shortly before 8:30 a.m.

Police said the victims are a 34-year-old female, a 21-year-old male, and a 17-year-old male. They all have non-life-threatening injuries and are being treated.

The 17-year-old victim was arrested along with a 41-year-old woman in connection to the shooting, and police said they are continuing to seek additional suspects.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

This is a developing story. TMJ4 News will update this article as we learn more.

