Omaha, NE

Omaha teen charged in friend's shooting death out of jail

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
An Omaha teen charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of his best friend has been released from jail with no bond so that he can finish high school while his case proceeds.

A judge on Wednesday agreed to release 18-year-old Blake Miller on his own recognizance. Miller is charged in the death of his friend, 18-year-old Tanner Farrell.

Douglas County prosecutor Don Kleine has said Miller, Farrell and another friend were at Miller's house Saturday night when Miller pulled out his .22-caliber rifle and pointed it at Farrell. Kleine said Miller pulled the trigger, thinking it was unloaded, and shot Farrell in the chest. Farrell died at an Omaha hospital.

Comments

Kaelin21
2d ago

I really feel for this family. My son knows the family. A single mom raising kids. Prayers for them and the victims family as well.

