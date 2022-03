NCAA Tournament: Today’s games and how to watch in Hampton Roads

Men’s basketball

Today’s games — First round

South Region

12:15 p.m.: No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 6 Colorado State, WTKR

2:45 p.m.: No. 14 Longwood vs. No. 3 Tennessee, WTKR

Midwest Region

12:40 p.m.: No. 13 South Dakota State vs. No. 4 Providence, truTV

3:10 p.m.: No. 12 Richmond vs. No. 5 Iowa, truTV

7:27 p.m.: No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 San Diego State, truTV

9:57 p.m.: No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 1 Kansas, truTV

West Region

1:45 p.m.: No. 9 Memphis vs. No. 8 Boise State, TNT

4:15 p.m.: No. 16 Georgia State vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, TNT

6:50 p.m.: No. 12 New Mexico State vs. No. 5 Connecticut, TNT

9:20 p.m.: No. 13 Vermont vs. No. 4 Arkansas, TNT

East Region

2 p.m.: No. 16 Norfolk State vs. No. 1 Baylor, TBS

4:30 p.m.: No. 9 Marquette vs. No. 8 North Carolina, TBS

7:10 p.m.: No. 15 St. Peter’s vs. No. 2 Kentucky, WTKR

7:20 p.m.: No. 12 Indiana vs. No. 5 St. Mary’s, TBS

9:40 p.m.: No. 10 San Francisco vs. No. 7 Murray State, WTKR

9:50 p.m.: No. 13 Akron vs. No. 4 UCLA, TBS

Cox Cable

CBS WTKR Channel 3

TBS Channel 42

TNT Channel 66

truTV Channel 57

Spectrum Cable

CBS WTKR Channel 4

TBS Channel 28

TNT Channel 29

truTV 47

Verizon Fios

CBS - WTKR Channel 3

TBS Channel 52

TNT Channel 51

truTV Channel 183

DirecTV

CBS - WTKR Channel 3

TBS Channel 247

TNT Channel 245

truTV Channel 246

Dish Network

CBS - WTKR Channel 3

TBS Channel 139

TNT Channel 138

truTV Channel 147

If you can’t locate a game, call your cable or satellite provider or check your on-screen guide.