ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Shares of KE Holdings Are Falling Today

By Bram Berkowitz
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 2 days ago

What happened

Shares of the large Chinese real estate platform KE Holdings (NYSE: BEKE) took a breather this morning after a stunning run yesterday that sent the stock up more than 60%. The large run happened after Chinese regulators signaled support for Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges. KE Holdings traded more than 18% lower as of 10:30 a.m. EST today.

So what

Last week, the Securities and Exchange Commission named five Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges that could be delisted for violating U.S. securities law. The issue for Chinese stocks is that U.S. regulators want to thoroughly review their financials as they do with domestic stocks.

However, the Chinese government essentially prohibits foreign accountants from reviewing the financials of Chinese firms. By law in the U.S., if regulators can't audit companies for three years in a row, then they can't trade on U.S. exchanges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h52Dg_0ei1VLI700

Image source: Getty Images.

The dispute took a positive turn yesterday when Chinese regulators said they were in talks with their U.S. counterparts over a way to settle the issue. Furthermore, Chinese regulators signaled support for Chinese stocks listed on foreign exchanges, in stark contrast to some of their actions in recent years that have really cracked down on their tech and real estate sectors.

Speaking to Yahoo! Finance yesterday, Thomas Hayes, chairman of investment firm Great Hill Capital, called the reversal a "sea change," adding, "A day ago or a week ago, if you had asked money managers, 'What's the last thing that you'd like to own in your portfolio?' they would have all said China."

Now what

Investors used to be quite bullish on Chinese stocks due to the huge addressable market, but the influence that regulators in China can have and their souring approach to foreign listings had sent many Chinese stocks into free fall. Even after its run yesterday, KE Holdings is still down about 64% since going public in 2020.

Investors might be pocketing gains after yesterday's big run. They may also be taking a breather today due to the Federal Reserve starting to raise its benchmark overnight lending rate yesterday and announcing there could be another six rate hikes in 2022. Rising interest rates can put a damper on tech and real estate stocks.

The new attitude from Beijing is certainly a positive development for Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges, but understand that regulators can change their minds quickly, creating lots of volatility potential in this sector.

10 stocks we like better than KE Holdings Inc.
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and KE Holdings Inc. wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 3, 2022

Bram Berkowitz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Ke Holdings Inc#Interest Rates#Chinese#Ke Holdings#Beke#Getty Images#Yahoo#Great Hill Capital
Washington Post

McDonald’s didn’t just close 850 restaurants in Russia. It froze a whole 30-year investment.

On its Instagram account, McDonald’s Russia doesn’t peddle celebrity menu collaborations, clever cultural memes or corporate-branded swag, as does its counterpart in the United States. Mickey D’s in Russia takes a different approach to cultivating customer relationships: It gives them video walking tours of Moscow and St. Petersburg, inviting locals to better appreciate the architecture of the cities they call home.
RESTAURANTS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
169K+
Followers
83K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy