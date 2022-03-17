US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

1. “Run, Rose, Run” by Dolly Parton and James Patterson (Little, Brown)

2. “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “High Stakes” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

4. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)

5. “One Damn Thing After Another” by William P. Barr (William Morrow)

6. “The Wok” by J. Kenji Lopez-Alt (W.W. Norton)

7. “How to Catch a Leprechaun” by Adam Wallace (Sourcebooks)

8. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery)

10. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press)

11. “The Lightning Rod” by Brad Meltzer (William Morrow)

12. “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley (William Morrow)

13. “Green Eggs and Ham” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

14. “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck with Justin Trask (Forefront Books)

15. “It’s Not Easy Being a Bunny” by Marilyn Sadler (Random House Books for Young Readers)

16. “One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

17. “Crowbones” by Anne Bishop (Ace)

18. “Fox in Socks” by Dr. Seuss (Random House Books for Young Readers)

19. “Little Blue Truck’s Springtime” by Alice Schertle (HMH Books for Young Readers)

20. “The Very Hungry Caterpillar Board Book” by Eric Carle (Philomel)

21. “The Golden Couple” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen (St. Martin’s Press)

22. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

23. “The Love Hypothesis” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley)

24. “Mission Possible” by Tim Tebow with A.J. Gregory (WaterBrook Press)

25. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go” by Dr. Seuss (Random House)

