ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Life & Beth' turns Amy Schumer loose on a personal but flawed dramedy

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

Amy Schumer titled her sketch comedy series "Inside Amy Schumer," which would actually be a better moniker for "Life & Beth," a Hulu dramedy that Schumer created and stars in, in addition to writing and directing most of the episodes. Personal but ponderous, it's a flawed trip down memory lane where...

www.albanyherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS 11

See Derek and Julianne Hough Perform Classic Movie Routines in Pre-Oscars Special (Exclusive)

Derek and Julianne Hough are celebrating the classic routines from beloved Oscar movies in Step Into... the Movies With Derek and Julianne Hough. The ABC special, airing one week before the Academy Awards, features the siblings, choreographers and professional dancers as they recreate legendary cinematic performances with the help of special guest stars like Kevin Bacon, John Stamos, Jenna Dewan, Harry Shum Jr., Amber Riley, Charli D'Amelio and newly minted Screen Actors Guild Award winner Ariana DeBose.
MOVIES
TVLine

Mandy Patinkin-Led Murder Mystery Scores Series Order at Hulu

Click here to read the full article. The mystery of Mandy Patinkin‘s next TV role has officially been solved: Hulu has ordered to series Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, an hourlong drama starring the Homeland vet. Initially ordered to pilot last September, the 10-episode series asks, “How do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something… but is one of them a killer?” Patinkin will star as Rufus Cotesworth, the world’s once-greatest detective, who aims to discover the truth at all costs...
TV SERIES
KXLY

Thanksgiving with ‘This Is Us,’ Renée Zellweger Is ‘Pam,’ Julian McMahon Departs ‘Most Wanted,’ HBO’s ‘Undercurrent’

The final Thanksgiving-themed episode of This Is Us is a showcase for series star Mandy Moore. Two-time Oscar winner Renée Zellweger camps it up in the Dateline-inspired limited series The Thing About Pam. Julian McMahon leaves FBI: Most Wanted after three seasons. An HBO documentary examines the disappearance and murder of journalist Kim Wall in Denmark.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Laura Benanti
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
David Byrne
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Michael Cera
The US Sun

Lisa Bonet seen for the first time since Jason Momoa split and still wearing her wedding ring amid reconciliation rumors

LISA Bonet appears in no hurry to move on after husband Jason Momoa deleted their divorce announcement, as she's been photographed with her ring on amid reconciliation rumors. The 54-year-old actress, who has been with the Aquaman star for 16 years and married since 2017, was snapped for the first time since Jason posted the news in January.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

This Is Us Creator Dan Fogelman Explains Why Kate and Toby’s Ending Will Be a 'Beautiful’ Thing

In a Season 5 flash-forward on This Is Us, series creator Dan Fogelman made it clear to fans of the NBC drama that the marriage of Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) was headed for divorce. Not only did we see Toby without his wedding ring, but we even saw a brief glimpse of Kate’s future, second marriage to Phillip (Chris Geere), who’s currently just her co-worker. And on the seventh episode of the current and final season of This Is Us—titled “Taboo,” premiering Tuesday, March 8—we’ll see the Pearson family celebrating Thanksgiving as the tension between Kate and Toby escalates.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Pay Respects To Law And Order: SVU Co-Star Ned Eisenberg After His Death At 65

Law & Order fans lost a familiar face when Ned Eisenberg passed away February 27 at age 65. The actor played multiple characters within the franchise over the course of more than two decades, but was known best as Roger Kressler from Law & Order: Special Victims Unit — a role he played in 23 episodes from 2001-2019. It seems Eisenberg made an impact not just on-screen, but in the lives of his co-workers, too, as Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and current L&O: Organized Crime star Christopher Meloni posted tributes to the actor following his death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expecting Amy#Life Beth#Hulu
SFGate

Julia Roberts and Sean Penn’s Starz Series ‘Gaslit’ Reveals Trailer and Key Art (TV News Roundup)

Starz has unveiled the trailer and key art for “Gaslit,” its limited series that tackles the Watergate scandal. The show focuses on the perspective of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts), the wife of Richard Nixon’s attorney general, John Mitchell (Sean Penn). “Gaslit” will debut on Starz’s digital platform at midnight on April 24, with a linear debut the same day at 8 p.m. ET.
TV & VIDEOS
Upworthy

Robert De Niro opens up about how raising biracial children changed his life

Hollywood actor Robert De Niro has opened up about the deep love he has for his children and raising his biracial kids in the current political climate. De Niro has six children and said he always wishes to be around them. “I love my children, just being with them. When you have the good moments, you forget about the ones that weren’t good,” he told Us Weekly. De Niro has been a mainstay of Hollywood for decades and very few can claim to have starred in as many iconic blockbusters as the actor has, including "Taxi Driver," "The Godfather," "Mean Streets" and more. While he has had a stellar acting career, De Niro's personal life has been a set of crests and troughs. He married his "Taxi Driver" co-star, Diahnne Abbott in 1976 and the pair had a son, Raphael. He also adopted Abbott's daughter from a previous relationship, Drena De Niro. The pair divorced in 1988 after more than a decade together.
THEATER & DANCE
rollingout.com

D.L. Hughley insults Kanye West again, this time even more harshly

Comedian D.L. Hughley wields his tongue like a sensei. Unlike his other Kings of Comedy alumnae, Hughley opts for the jugular when he eyes fresh prey — particularly when someone comes for him unbidden. Take Ye West as exhibit A. It seems that Yeezy took umbrage at Hughley opining...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Amy Schumer Reveals Real Reason She Dropped The Barbie Movie

A live-action Barbie movie starring and produced by Margot Robbie is in active development, but prior to The Suicide Squad star deciding to go plastic, there were two other iterations in the works around Hollywood. At one point, Anne Hathaway was going to star in another version, and before that, Amy Schumer was heavily involved in bringing the famous doll to the big screen. Years later, the comedian is sharing why she really dropped the project.
MOVIES
People

Amy Schumer Opted for Liposuction After Getting 'Tired of Looking at Myself in the Mirror'

Amy Schumer isn't afraid to say that feeling frustrated with how she looked is what drove her to get liposuction. The 40-year-old comedian shared in January that she decided to get liposuction, briefly explaining in an Instagram post that she never thought she would get plastic surgery but changed her mind after getting her uterus and appendix removed in September to fix her endometriosis, and after welcoming her son Gene, 2, via C-section.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Talking With Tami

First Look: ‘Pinocchio’ Starring Tom Hanks

Disney+ has released a first look image of its upcoming all-new live action “Pinocchio,” which will premiere exclusively on the streaming service this September. Academy Award® winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the wood-carver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his own son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his “conscience”; Academy Award® nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is “Honest” John; Academy Award® nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.
MOVIES
extratv

Amy Schumer Jokes She Will ‘Burn Every Bridge’ as Oscars Host

Amy Schumer is dishing with “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers about her upcoming gig hosting the Oscars, being a mom to son Gene, 2, and her new Hulu show “Life & Beth.” Her “Life & Beth” co-star Michael Cera joined the conversation, and even opened up about welcoming a baby of his own just six months ago.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Julia Roberts Takes Down a Presidency in Exclusive Gaslit Trailer

“She’s completely insane—I love her,” Mo Dean (played by Betty Gilpin) says of Martha Mitchell (Julia Roberts) in the trailer for Starz’s Gaslit, which you can watch exclusively below. It’s a line that sums up a very complex TV protagonist as well as the limited series that depicts her—examining extremist political figures with an eye both blisteringly critical and thoroughly humane.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy