'DMZ' casts Rosario Dawson in a dreary family drama against the backdrop of civil war

By Review by Brian Lowry, CNN
Albany Herald
 2 days ago

A series built around a US civil war is bound to get attention, especially in these polarized times. But "DMZ" merely uses that backdrop as a device to introduce another dystopian drama based on a DC graphic novel, basically "The Walking Dead" meets the '70s artifact "The Warriors." The result is...

