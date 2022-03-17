Find The Best Twin Falls Restaurant With This Food Madness Bracket

BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Teens and adults on spring break in the Burley area have a chance to try fishing without any need for a license or equipment. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game will host a free fishing event with the Take Me Fishing trailer at the Freedom Park Pond in Burley on March 22, (Tuesday) for anyone 14 years of age or older; yes even adults can try casting a line. Staff with Fish and Game will be on hand between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. with the expertise along with fishing poles and bait. Idaho Fish and Game said all other fishing rules will still apply. According to the U.S. National Weather Service, weather on Tuesday should be favorable for fishing with temperatures in the Burley area forecast to be in the mid 50's with sunny skies and a light breeze. For any information on the fishing event you can call the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.

BURLEY, ID ・ 3 HOURS AGO