Hill Country girl pens sweet letter to Marines, touching hearts of family, general

MacKenzie penned the letter to the Marines with the hopes of answering one question. She aspires to join the elite force and follow in her stepfather's footsteps. (Candace Trulson)

A young Kerrville girl has touched the hearts of many on social media with the sweet letter she wrote to the Marine Corps in 2021.

Growing up with a stepfather who in the Marine Corps, MacKenzie Dinsmore, 10, has always dreamed of following his footsteps and joining the United States' elite fighting force. However, she needed an important question answered before pursuing her aspiration.

So, last year, when her fourth-grade teacher asked the class to write to someone famous, Dinsmore didn't pick a Jonas Brother or Ariana Grande. She decided to pen a letter to the United States Marine Corps.

"I was pretty honored that this is what she chose," her mother, Candace Trulson, told MySA. "Her letter brought tears to our eyes."

In her letter, MacKenzie wrote, "Hi! My names MacKenzie Dinsmore and I am hoping to be a Marine someday. I just need to ask a question. Does the youngest Marine really have to jump on a grenade after the enemy drops it? That makes me worried about being in the USMC. Do you remember Chris Michael Trulson? He is my stepdad and he is hilarious. We pick on my mom about her cooking and act like our dog's talking."

The letter from MacKenzie. (Candace Trulson)

The letter was addressed to Camp Pendleton in California, however, her mother made sure to send it to the correct address at the Pentagon. Trulson said thank God she did because the general penned in the letter wrote back to her daughter.

Four-star General Gary L. Thomas stated that the letter made his day, assuring Dinsmore the grenade theory is not a rule and something she doesn't need to worry about. He wrote, "What I can tell you is that Marines are capable of doing very brave things to save peoples' lives and defeat our enemies. I'm very proud to serve with such fine Americas, like your stepdad, Sergeant Trulson. I never got to meet him in person, but I heard that he was the best motor transport operator in 1st Combat Engineer Battalion."

The letter from the general. (Candace Trulson)

Dinsmore's stepdad told MySA he would tell her stories about his time in the marines, joking about the grenade rule. He said he feels honored she wrote to the Marines and that she wants to pursue a life in the force.

"We've shown her female videos of marines going through their boot camp and graduating," Chris said. "When she saw the females who are in the camouflage uniform and working out and in leadership, she just lit up. She really likes it and looks into it now."

A 10-year-old girl from Kerrville has touched the hearts of many with her sweet letter to the Marines. (Candace Trulson)

After framing the letters, Candace decided to post the sweet memory in the Facebook group "American Veterans" almost one year later. The post resonated with many as it has more than 2,200 shares and over 2,500 likes.

"It meant so much to us, but I'm surprised how much it means to others as well," Candace said about the positive feedback she's received from the post. "It obviously struck their hearts as it did ours."

Candace said her daughter isn't worried anymore about joining the Marines and plans on joining a San Antonio Young Marines unit soon.

Read more from Priscilla

- Let Guadalupe River State Park woo you with its lush evergreen trails

- ACS removes over 50 cats from San Antonio home in 'deplorable' conditions

- Latest search for missing San Antonio girl Lina Khil turns up 'bittersweet ending'

Stay up to date on the latest stories from San Antonio and beyond by signing up for our newsletters here.