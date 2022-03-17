‘I need to protect my family’: Civilians in Ukraine are lining up to fight

As the war rages on in Ukraine, thousands of civilians nationwide are now lining up to fight — even though they have no military experience.

Men and women are training by the thousands to take up arms.

“I live here. Also, my family lives here. I need to protect my family in case the Russian Army comes for Lviv,” one 44-year-old father and hotel worker said.

In Lviv, training courses that include survival skills have been inundated with dayslong waits and long lines have been forming outside ammo stores.

Here are some ways to help Ukrainians:

