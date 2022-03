GREENVILLE, S.C. — In his very first victory as a head coach, Mike Krzyzewski, West Point man, made poor Lehigh wish it had never taken up the sport at the turn of the 20th century. His Army players guarded their opponents as if their academy appointments depended on it, pursued every loose ball with reckless abandon, and all but chased the overwhelmed Engineers out of the old field house down by the Hudson River. Army scored 56 points on that historic Friday night, Nov. 28, 1975. Lehigh had 10 points at halftime and never made it to 30. “I got what I...

