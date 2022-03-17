ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Ukraine: 11-year-old boy who travelled alone across country reunited with his mother

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

An 11-year-old boy who travelled 600 miles across Ukraine to the Slovakian border by himself has been reunited with his mother and family.

Hassan Pisecka crossed the war-torn nation with only a plastic bag, passport and his brother's telephone number scribbled on his hand, taking multiple trains to reach the border.

His mother, Julia Pisecka, remained in their hometown of Zaporizhzhia - an area Russian forces targeted early on.

After making the brave journey to cross into Slovakia , Hassan has since been reunited with his family.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Slovakian#Russian
Kansas City Star

Man returns to Ukraine after family slain while fleeing

A man whose wife and two children were killed by mortar fire in Ukraine as they tried to flee was in Kyiv on Wednesday to bury them but he said their funerals must be postponed because the morgues are full of civilians. Sergii Perebeinis wasn't with the family when they...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Russian soldier leaps out of his tank as it is blown to pieces in ambush: Videos show how Ukrainian resistance continues, with devastating attacks on armoured vehicles

This is the extraordinary moment a Russian soldier leapt from his tank after it came under aerial bombardment from Ukrainian anti-tank missiles - as Kyiv's forces continue to resist Putin's forces. Two separate clips recorded in recent days in the besieged cities of Mariupol and Kharkiv have shown Russian military...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Daily Mail

Australian couple risk their lives to fly into Ukraine war zone while Russia invades to pick up their baby who was born prematurely via a surrogate

An Australian couple have risked their lives to fly to war-torn Ukraine and bring their newborn daughter home after she was delivered prematurely via local surrogate. Melbourne couple Jessica and Kevin Van Nooten received news their daughter Alba had been born 10 weeks early in Odessa, Ukraine, on Tuesday. The...
EUROPE
Waterloo Journal

Mother says her 11-year-old son was handcuffed and detained “for riding his own bicycle”, she now demands better training after the boy is left emotionally scarred

The mother of a young boy says her 11-year-old son was reportedly handcuffed and detained for allegedly stealing a bike. The mom now demands better officer training after her son is left emotionally scarred. Officers reportedly identified the boy for allegedly punching a person and stealing someone else’s bike. But according to the family, that is all wrong. His family denies the allegations. A video of the incident shows his family pleading for the police to let their beloved go at the scene.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Ukrainian soldiers and volunteers defeated larger Russian force in strategically important town, report claims

The combined might of professional Ukrainian soldiers and local volunteers in a strategic town located in the south of Ukraine defeated a far greater Russian force looking to seize control.The town of Voznesensk would have given Russia a gateway to the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant and a path to attack Odesa from the back, reported The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.Instead, a two-day battle that began on 2 March between the Russians and Ukrainians in the town turned the tide against the former.Russian troops had left behind nearly 30 of their 43 vehicles including tanks, armoured personnel carriers,...
MILITARY
thesource.com

Missing Russian Model Who Criticized Putin Found Dead In Suitcase

According to several confirmed reports, the Russian model who went missing after a video of her criticizing Putin went viral, has been found dead a year after her disappearance. Gretta Vedler put out a video criticizing the Russian leader, saying, “Given the fact that Putin went through a lot of...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ukrainian boy, 11, who travelled 700 miles alone to Slovakia says he is happy to be safe

A Ukrainian boy who made a 700-mile journey across Ukraine and into Slovakia has said he “is happy” to be safe from the conflict.Hassan, with a telephone number scribbled on his hand, a passport, and a plastic bag, travelled hundreds of miles by train as Russian president Vladimir’s Putin’s forces bombarded major cities with air strikes.The 11-year-old was forced to leave his mother Yulia Pisetskaya, a widow, in their hometown of Zaporizhzhia, as she had to continue to continue looking after her elderly mother who is not able to leave.Hassan’s arrival at the Slovakian border after his lengthy...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy