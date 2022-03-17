ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

St Patrick’s Day parade returns to Belfast after pandemic absence

By David Young
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9UCe_0ei1SfrA00

Rain failed to dampen spirits in Belfast as the St Patrick’s Day parade returned to the city after a three-year absence.

Crowds lined the streets to witness the colourful showpiece of this year’s March 17 festivities.

Parades were cancelled across the island of Ireland in March 2020 at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Belfast, the event returned with a bang as floats, street artists and dance troupes made their way through the city centre.

Hundreds of people had gathered in sunshine at City Hall ahead of the event but just minutes before Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl led off the parade the rain started to fall.

However, the mood remained upbeat as onlookers cheered and clapped amid a carnival atmosphere.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PSN48_0ei1SfrA00

Parades returned in towns and cities across Northern Ireland on Thursday, including Armagh, Downpatrick and Londonderry.

Lord Mayor Ms Nicholl, who is seven months pregnant, pushed her two-and-a-half-year-old son Cian in a pram at the front of the parade.

She said it was great to see a bit of normality return to the city after the pandemic.

“It’s incredible,” she told the PA news agency.

“I remember when we had to cancel the last one and just that feeling of uncertainty and fear and wondering if it was the right thing even to do, and it obviously was, and who would have known that it was going to be another two years until we could have this.

“So it feels like we’re really coming through, a really positive day for the city.

“Just look around at the colour and the vibrancy and people in the city centre.

“It’s been dead in the city centre for the last two years and people haven’t had the opportunity to come together and to celebrate very much. So this is a really special day.”

Of her role at the head of the parade, she said: “I’m leading the parade at seven months pregnant and I brought the pram so I wouldn’t have to dance.

“No-one warned you how humiliating it can be being Lord Mayor – you have to dance at every opportunity. So I’m just going to dance a little bit today.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

St Patrick's Day: America's most Irish towns celebrate

When you think about Irish-America, the first place that probably comes to mind is Boston. Or maybe, when St Patrick's Day approaches, you'd think of the parade in New York or the Chicago River being dyed green. However, there is a city and a town that both lay claim to...
CELEBRATIONS
Daily Mail

Drumming in St Patrick's Day! Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall learn to play the bodhrán and enjoy a pint of Guinness as they visit the Irish cultural centre in Hammersmith

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall kicked off their St Patrick's Day celebrations early today in West London. The heir-to-the-throne, 73 and his wife, 74, learned to play the bodhrán and met with Irish artists at the Irish Cultural Centre in Hammersmith this morning to celebrate its 25th anniversary ahead of their own official visit to the Emerald Isle next week.
WORLD
WKRC

River dyed green for St. Patrick's Day tradition

CHICAGO, Ill. (CBS Newspath/WBBM/WKRC) - The Chicago River was dyed green to commemorate Saint Patrick's Day Saturday. The tradition began when a member of a local plumber's union suggested using a dye used to detect leaks in large buildings to change the color of the river, a dye whose exact formula has remained a secret throughout the history of the Chicago Saint Patrick's Day Parade.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Belfast#Pandemic#The St Patrick
WETM

Happy St. Patrick’s Day | Celebrating Patron Saint of Ireland

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Happy St. Patrick’s Day! It’s a day we celebrate the life of the Patron Saint of Ireland. The holiday is celebrated around the world every year on March 17th marking the anniversary of St. Patrick’s death in the fifth century. He was kidnapped and brought to the country as a slave at the age of 16. He later escaped but eventually returned to Ireland and is credited with bringing Christianity to the people there.
SOCIETY
AOL Corp

Saint Patrick, the man behind St. Patrick's Day holiday, wasn't even Irish

Who was Saint Patrick and why do we celebrate him? Saint Patrick is the protecting and guiding saint of Ireland. Ironically, he was not Irish. Saint Patrick went from being sold into slavery to being credited to bringing Christianity to Ireland, according to Elizabeth Stack, executive director for the Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany, New York.
CELEBRATIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Northern Ireland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Reuters

Irish tourism begins long road to recovery on St. Patrick's Day

DUBLIN, March 17 (Reuters) - Ireland celebrated St. Patrick's Day with packed parades through its towns and cities for the first time in three years on Thursday, celebrations its battered tourism sector hopes will begin a long road to recovery. The national holiday traditionally kicked off the tourism season before...
EUROPE
Parade

How to Pronounce 'Erin Go Bragh'—And Why You Hear It So Much on St. Patrick's Day

Erin go Bragh is one of the most common phrases heard around St. Patrick’s Day every year. The greeting can be confusing for some, who may wonder, “Who the eff is Erin and why do I care where she went? Please, just bring me more green beers.” Fear not! If you’re baffled by “Erin go Bragh,” we’ve got a full guide to the phrase, its meaning, and how to pronounce it, so you can get back to more important things—like soda bread and shamrocks (not to be confused with four-leaf clovers).
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

On St Patrick’s Day, striking visual shows how much Ireland’s temperature has risen in 120 years

A striking visual representation has shown how much temperatures have risen in Ireland over the past 120 years.The graphic was tweeted on St Patrick’s Day by Professor Ed Hawkins, who is behind the “Show Your Stripes” project at the University of Reading in the UK.Using shades of red and blue, the stripes illustrate where temperatures were higher or lower in a given year than the average for the period as a whole.Ireland’s stripes turn increasingly from dark and light blue to a deep red, representing the temperature rise from 1901 to 2021.The Emerald Isle’s average temperature is changing in line...
ENVIRONMENT
Stroudsburg Herald

Maury Molin Finds A Home At Irish Pubs In Over 100 Countries

Maury Molin touring Irish pubs across the globe provided by Maury Molin. I've been to about 300 Irish Pubs throughout the world over the past 50 years, starting in Middletown, NY, and NYC. During my freshman year of college in the Fall of 1972, I visited the oldest Irish Pub in NYC, McSorleys. I found the spirit and the spin of the blarney irresistible- along with many good laughs.
Taste Of Home

The Best Irish Beers to Enjoy on St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick's Day is meant for Irish beer. And while Guinness stout is a go-to, it’s certainly not the only option. We spoke with some industry pros to get their suggestions for the best Irish beers. Sláinte!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated...
DRINKS
The Independent

The Independent

554K+
Followers
188K+
Post
258M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy